Wright County Board Hears About Utility Permit Fees

The Wright County Board of Supervisors listened to a presentation about their new utility permit fees mandated by resolutions which set them. Colin Smith is an attorney who represents the various electric utility companies. He addressed the board about the new fees which cover everything from routine maintenance to extensive repairs.

According to Smith, utility companies must now pay fees before performing work on the utility lines.

Smith stated that the new fee structure was designed by Wright County Engineer Adam Clemons. The fees force the utilities to apply for a permit on virtually every kind of maintenance. Smith stated that this is not the case anywhere else in the area.

The board now has to take into consideration the effect on the Wright County utility consumers and Smith implied that this would increase costs for them.

Smith asked the board to reconsider the passed resolutions on utility permits in order to bring down costs to Wright County consumers.