Feenstra Calls Out Deception About Reckless, Inflationary American ‘Rescue’ Plan

U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-Hull) participated in a House Budget Committee hearing reviewing the impacts of Democrats’ reckless American “Rescue” Plan – which fueled the worst inflation crisis in recent history – on the American economy.

Last March, Feenstra joined the entire House Republican Conference in opposing the $2-trillion pork-filled package, accurately predicting that this wasteful legislation would hurt Iowa families and send prices for groceries and gas soaring to record highs.

“Democrats believe the solution to every problem is wasting taxpayer dollars on their liberal, progressive priorities like the Green New Deal, electric vehicle mandates, and taxpayer-funded abortion,” said Rep. Feenstra. “Despite endless warnings from Republicans that pouring trillions of dollars into the economy would cause inflation and gas prices to skyrocket, Democrats pushed their $2-trillion American ‘Rescue’ Plan through Congress without a single Republican vote. As a strong fiscal conservative, I will continue to oppose wasteful spending that adds to our $30 trillion debt, raises taxes on Iowa families, and fuels price hikes for everyday household goods.”