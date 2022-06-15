Crop Progress Report Show Area Below Average

Scattered rainfall and some hail combined with mild temperatures resulted in 3.9 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending June 12, 2022, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service.

Fieldwork activities included cutting hay and grass, and less wind allowed more chemical applications.

Topsoil moisture conditions rated 2% very short, 9% short, 79% adequate and 10 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture conditions rated 3% very short, 16% short, 75% adequate and 6% surplus.

Row crop planting was virtually complete. There were reports of recent weather issues making corn or soybean replant necessary for some producers. Corn emergence reached 95%, 1 week behind last year but 1 day ahead of the 5-year average. Corn condition rating remained 86% good to excellent. Ninety-seven percent of soybeans have been planted, 8 days behind last year but 4 days ahead of the 5-year average. Eighty-four percent of soybeans have emerged, 1 week behind last year but 2 days ahead of average. Iowa’s soybean condition rated 82% good to excellent. Thirty-eight percent of the oat crop has headed, 5 days behind last year. Iowa’s oat condition rated 82% good to excellent.

Fifty-nine percent of the State’s first cutting of alfalfa hay has been completed, 6 days behind last year. All Hay condition rated 71% good to excellent. Pasture condition rated 65% good to excellent. There was a report of an increase in the fly population affecting livestock.

IOWA PRELIMINARY WEATHER SUMMARY

Provided by Justin Glisan, Ph.D., State Climatologist

Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship

An active storm track brought several waves of showers and thunderstorms across Iowa through the reporting period. Many stations in Iowa’s southern three-quarters observed above-normal rainfall totals with pockets of up to five inches of above-average departures in west-central Iowa. Temperatures were also near normal over much of the state with cooler conditions reported in eastern Iowa. The statewide average temperature was 68.5 degrees, 0.50 degree below normal.

Showers continued to skirt northern Iowa through Sunday (5th) afternoon with additional thunderstorms firing across west-central Iowa into the evening hours. Clouds over the state’s northern one-third held daytime highs in the upper 60s and low 70s while low 80s were observed through the rest of Iowa. A few of the thunderstorms were severe-warned in central Iowa due to scattered reports of one-inch hail in Clive (Polk County) and gusty straight-line winds; sluggish storms training over Dallas, Guthrie and Boone counties produced a flood warning as well as totals over four inches at several stations; two stations near Madrid (Boone County) measured 4.21 and 4.65 inches, respectively. The area of rain expanded across eastern Iowa with scattered showers behind the initial disturbance into Monday (6th) morning. Only a handful of locations in southeastern Iowa received no rain while many stations across a central west-to-east swath of Iowa reported at least 0.75 inch with a statewide average rainfall at 0.68 inch.

Another concentrated line of thunderstorms formed ahead of a cold front later in the morning and dove southeast through central Iowa. Heavy downpours were associated with the line through the afternoon with a gauge in Prole (Warren County) collecting 1.65 inches. Winds shifted to a northerly direction with temperatures ranging from the upper 60s northwest to low 80s southeast.

Overnight lows into Tuesday (7th) did not drop appreciably and hovered in the upper 50s and low 60s. Sunny skies prevailed through the day, though clouds increased in western Iowa later in the evening as thunderstorms formed ahead of a strong low pressure center. One cell spawned a tornado near Orient (Adair County) known as a landspout, as it was short-lived and relatively weak. As the rain shield filled in, additional severe thunderstorms produced hail and straight-line wind reports in southwestern Iowa. Moderate rainfall was reported across portions of southern Iowa as the disturbance moved out of the state.

Area Weather:

The averages in all categories are below normal for the area. Our area highs were 74.4 degrees while the normal is 76.2 degrees. This left the area 1.8 degrees below normal for highs. Lows were 1.1 degrees below normal with the average at 55.0 degrees and the normal at 56.1 degrees.

Our precipitation amounts are also lacking with the normal amount received at 2.63 inches. However the area has only received 1.66 inches of precipitation. this leaves the area at .97 of an inch below normal.