BrickStreet Theatre’s Summer Show is Matilda

BrickStreet Theatre’s 2022 summer production is Roald Dahl’s Matilda, The Musical, a story about a young girl who loves reading and discovers the power inside her to overcome obstacles and help her teacher. The show runs July 17-18 and July 22-24. The curtain opens at 7 p.m. on Monday, Friday, and Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sundays.

The play was adapted by Dennis Kelley with music from Tim Minchin. It is based on a book of the same name by Roald Dahl.

BrickStreet’s production of Matilda is directed by Lynnea Fredrickson-Smith of Hanlontown. The cast is comprised of more than 30 actors from the communities of Forest City, Lake Mills, Garner, Belmond, Dysart, and Woden. The intergenerational cast features actors who are grandparents as well as those in their earliest primary school years.

The show will be performed at the Boman Fine Arts Center in Forest City, IA. Tickets go on sale on Friday, June 17. Tickets are available at www.brickstreettheatre.org or at the door, if available. Please arrive early if you have accessibility needs. Tickets may be also purchased by leaving a message with the ticket box office at 641-585-1800. Callers will get a return phone call to complete their ticket order.