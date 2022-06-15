An “Elitist Attitude”: Ernst Torches Biden’s Treasury Sec. for Downplaying Inflation’s Impact on Iowans

As the national gas average continues to climb, hitting $5.01, U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) called out U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s insensitive comments regarding Americans’ frustrations and concerns on the economy. While families face the highest recorded inflation rate in four decades, Secretary Yellen said Americans were just being “pessimistic.”

Ernst said today that Iowans and Americans are facing hard times because of the prices they are paying at the grocery store and the pump. She urged the Biden administration to unleash American energy immediately to lower the costs of fuel and to get big regulators off the backs of small businesses.

Ernst has been a staunch advocate for employing homegrown biofuels and other means to increase domestic energy production.

Last week, Ernst held a roundtable with farmers and top leaders in agriculture back in Iowa, to discuss the root causes of the current sky-high costs for fertilizer, fuel, and more. They also discussed what can be done to provide solutions to alleviate the current strain on the industry and American families.