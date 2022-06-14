It’s a Strawberry Moon Tonight

This is expected to be the hottest day of the year so far, with an Extreme Heat Warning posted for eastern Iowa, and Mother Nature should offer Iowans something of a post-heat treat tonight. Peter Geiger, editor of the Farmer’s Almanac, says June’s Strawberry Supermoon is set to appear in the night sky this evening.

According to the Almanac, the name was given because June marks the beginning of summer in North America when the strawberries begin to bloom.

This will be the first of three “supermoons” to appear over the summer months.