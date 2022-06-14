Feenstra Votes to Unclog American Ports, Streamline Supply Chains, and Hold Foreign Freighters Accountable for Unfair Trade Practices

U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-Hull) voted for, and the U.S. House of Representatives passed, the Ocean Shipping Reform Act by a vote of 369 to 42. Feenstra is a cosponsor of this legislation, and the American Farm Bureau strongly supports it.

“Serious backlogs at our ports and unfair trade practices by countries like China are causing prices for everyday goods to soar and our supply chain crisis to worsen,” said Rep. Feenstra. “For years, foreign freighters have violated our trade policies and prevented Iowa agricultural products like pork, beef, corn, and soybeans from reaching foreign markets, negatively impacting our family farmers and producers. That’s why I am proud to support the Ocean Shipping Reform Act to stop China from abusing our trade policies, strengthen American competitiveness in global markets, and protect American farmers and manufacturers from unfair shipping practices.”

The Ocean Shipping Reform Act would, in part: