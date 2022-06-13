Heat Advisory HEAT ADVISORY - Cerro Gordo County IA  - Faribault County MN  - Franklin County IA  - Freeborn County MN  - Hancock County IA  - Humboldt County IA  - Kossuth County IA  - Winnebago County IA  - Worth County IA  - Wright County IA
Robert A. Moklestad

Photo of Ann Finer Ann Finer20 hours agoLast Updated: June 13, 2022

Robert A. Moklestad, 94 of Thompson, died Monday, June 13, 2022 at the Hancock Memorial Hospital in Britt, Iowa

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Friday, June 17, 2022, at Bethany Lutheran Church, 183 2nd Ave. E. in Thompson, with Pastor Rod Hopp officiating.

Visitation will be on 5:00 – 7:00 P.M., Thursday, June 16, 2022 at Schott Funeral Home, 505 North Clark St., Forest City, Iowa 50436

Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery in Thompson.

Schott Funeral Homes of Forest City and Lake Mills in charge of arrangements.

