Heat Advisory Issued for the Area

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor1 second agoLast Updated: June 13, 2022

The hottest weather of the year so far is forecast for Iowa today (Monday) and tomorrow. A Heat Advisory will go into effect at noon for the entire state, lasting until 7 o’clock tomorrow night. Meteorologist Kristy Carter, at the National Weather Service, says it’s already steamy and it’s only going to get hotter.

Carter says there should be a little relief in the high temperatures’ midweek.

Carter offers a few nuggets of advice for beating the heat.

The six-to-ten-day outlook calls for above-normal temperatures for Iowa through June 22nd. Summer officially arrives on the 21st.

