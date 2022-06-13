Dennis Edward Knoner, age 83 of Forest City, IA passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at his home.

A funeral service will be held 10:00 A.M., Monday, June 13, 2022 at the First Baptist Church, 15 3rd Ave. N.E., Buffalo Center, IA with Pastor Larry Gruis officiating.

A visitation will begin at 9:30 A.M. at the church on Monday until service time at the church.

Burial will be held in Olena Mound Cemetery in Buffalo Center, Iowa.

Schott Funeral Homes are in charge of arrangements.