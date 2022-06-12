Sunday Talk: Feenstra on Securing Schools
by U. S. Representative (4th District) Randy Feenstra
In addition to $7 billion to fund school resource officers and mental health guidance counselors, STOP II closes’ loopholes in school security by allowing schools to apply under the STOP School Violence Act for grants to complete risk assessments and identify gaps in mental health services for students. It also codifies a clearinghouse at the Department of Homeland Security to assess, identify, and share best practices related to school safety.
To improve emergency preparedness, STOP II requires federal agencies to continuously update, develop, and provide training materials on bullying and cyberbullying, emergency planning, mental health, and targeted violence to help schools prevent, protect, mitigate, respond to, and recover from a range of school safety threats, hazards, and emergency situations.
You can read more about the STOP II, Secure Every School and Protect our Nation’s Children Act HERE.