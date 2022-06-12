Sunday Talk: Feenstra on Securing Schools

by U. S. Representative (4th District) Randy Feenstra

SECURING OUR SCHOOLS AND PROTECTING OUR CHILDREN

Yesterday, in light of the devastating tragedies in Uvalde and Ames, I helped introduce the STOP II, Secure Every School and Protect our Nation’s Children Act. This legislation would build on the STOP School Violence Act signed into law in 2018 to fund $1 billion for school resource officers, $1 billion for mental health guidance counselors, and $5 billion for hardening schools, active shooter response training, and training for law enforcement, school officials, and students to intervene before a tragedy strikes.

As a father of four, my heart breaks for the families who have lost loved ones to senseless acts of violence. No child should feel unsafe at school and no parent should fear for their child’s safety when they drop them off at school. I am hopeful that this proposal can receive bipartisan support as we fight to protect our children and keep them safe at school.

In addition to $7 billion to fund school resource officers and mental health guidance counselors, STOP II closes’ loopholes in school security by allowing schools to apply under the STOP School Violence Act for grants to complete risk assessments and identify gaps in mental health services for students. It also codifies a clearinghouse at the Department of Homeland Security to assess, identify, and share best practices related to school safety. To improve emergency preparedness, STOP II requires federal agencies to continuously update, develop, and provide training materials on bullying and cyberbullying, emergency planning, mental health, and targeted violence to help schools prevent, protect, mitigate, respond to, and recover from a range of school safety threats, hazards, and emergency situations. You can read more about the STOP II, Secure Every School and Protect our Nation’s Children Act HERE.

MEETING WITH THE IOWA FARM BUREAU On Tuesday, I sat down with the Iowa Farm Bureau to discuss issues impacting our farmers and producers in the 4th District. From addressing the high cost of inputs to cutting bureaucratic red tape, I’ll always work to deliver results for our rural communities, farm families, and independent producers in Iowa.

TALKING TO REGIONAL BUSINESS AND ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT GROUPS I also had the opportunity to sit down with folks from Story and Boone counties to talk about workforce issues, wastewater management, and the important connection between Iowa State University and our local communities in North Central Iowa. I will always work to deliver results for our small businesses and main streets in Congress.

HELPING IOWA STUDENTS UNDERSTAND THE FULL COST OF STUDENT LOANS College is too expensive for too many families. As a father of four, I know firsthand that we need to lower the cost of college so that our kids are not entering the workforce with crippling amounts of debt. That’s why I introduced the STUDENT Act to help aspiring college students understand the full cost and implications of taking out student loans, especially the total cost of interest payments. When students consider the total cost of a college degree, interest payments on student loans should be a transparent component of their financial calculations. But current law does not require financial institutions to disclose the total interest payment that borrowers would be responsible for over the life of the loan. As a result, many students do not know how much they will have to pay in interest on their loan. To fix this problem, the STUDENT Act provides students with the information they need to make sound financial decisions when it comes to their education.

MEETING WITH THE CHARLES CITY FFA Today, I met with students from the Charles City FFA who were visiting our nation’s capital. It was great to talk to them and answer their questions about our federal government. FFA is an incredible organization that provides young Iowans with the tools they need to succeed in the classroom, on the farm, and beyond. I am glad to support their mission and help strengthen our education system in Iowa to support every student and their unique interests.

HONORING THE 78TH ANNIVERSARY OF D-DAY 78 years ago, American troops stormed the beaches of Normandy as part of General Eisenhower’s Operation Overlord, paving the way for victory in Europe and an end to WWII. Every day, we remember the Americans who gave their lives to secure peace and freedom at home and abroad.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: SECRETARY YELLEN ADMITS SHE WAS WRONG ABOUT INFLATION President Biden and Secretary Yellen’s absurd claims that inflation was transitory have proven to be completely wrong. Iowans are paying the highest prices for gas and groceries in decades because of wasteful, liberal spending. We can’t continue to spend our country into oblivion and ignore the very real consequences of our $30 trillion debt. That’s why I support a balanced budget amendment like we have in Iowa and have voted against wasteful, pork-barrel spending that fuels inflation.