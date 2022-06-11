Saturday Morning Fishing Report: Water Temps Now in the Low 70’s

NORTHWEST

Arrowhead Lake

Water temperature is in the low 70s. Bluegill – Fair: Look for bluegill nests along shore and in areas of 2-6 feet of water with gravel/sand substrate. These can be great areas to target larger bluegill with a small jig fished under a bobber.

Black Hawk Lake

The dredge is working in the east basin of the lake. The floating and submerged portions of pipe is marked with buoys. Dredge barges are marked with buoys; boaters should use caution and stay away from the equipment and pipe. Water levels are about 8 inches below the crest of the spillway. Surface water temperature is in the mid-70s. Water clarity is about 2.5 feet. Black Crappie – Fair: Fish are 8- to 11-inches. Most fish have moved to more off shore areas, but can still be picked up along Ice House Point and around the fish house and stone piers in Town Bay. Bluegill – Fair: Find bluegills along shore. Fish are 6- to 7-inches. Areas along shore in Town Bay and near the stone piers may be most productive. Walleye – Fair: Boat anglers are trolling crankbaits and picking up fish. Shore anglers are doing well using twisters or shallow diving crankbaits. Water clarity is 2-3 feet. Also try leaches or crawler fished under a bobber from shore.

Browns Lake

Water temperature is in the mid to upper 70s. Water clarity is about 8 inches. Water levels remain low; use caution when launching boats. Find crappie up to 10-inches near shore. Find channel catfish along shore near rocky areas and downed trees.

Brushy Creek Lake

Water clarity is good. Water temperature is in the low 70s. Black Crappie – Fair: Find crappie near the jetty and along shore in 5-20 feet of water near submerged trees. Use a small jig (with or without bait) or small minnows on a jig. Bluegill – Fair: Find fish near shore in 1-5 feet of water guarding nests. Use a small jig fished under a bobber. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try plastics and traditional bass lures along submerged woody structure and weed lines near shore. Walleye – Fair. Yellow Perch – Slow.

North Twin Lake

Water levels are about a foot below the crest of the spillway; use caution when launching boats. Water clarity is about 1.5 feet. Yellow Bass – Fair: Yellow bass are close to shore. Most fish are 7- to 8-inches.

Storm Lake (incl Little Storm Lake)

Surface water temperature is in the low 70s. Water clarity is about 12 inches. All walleye between 19 and 25-inches must be immediately released unharmed at Storm Lake; no more than one walleye longer than 25-inches can be taken per day. Black Crappie – Fair: Use small live minnows and small jigs along shore docks, lifts and anywhere with rocky structure. Channel Catfish – Fair: Storm Lake has a good population of 4-6 pound catfish. Try cut bait, liver or crawlers fished on the bottom along shore. Walleye – Fair: Shore fishing has been most productive in the evenings; use a lead head with a twister tail. Also try a jig with a crawler or tipped with a minnow. Shallow diving crankbaits can also work well from shore. Boat anglers are having luck with crawler harnesses and trolling crankbaits. Yellow Bass – Fair: Find yellow bass close to shore. Fish are 5- to 11-inches long. Use a small piece of crawler fished under a bobber. Yellow Perch – Fair: Find perch along shore. Try crawlers and minnows fished under a bobber near rocky shorelines.

Yellow Smoke Park Lake

Water temperature is in the low 70’s. Water clarity is good. Bluegill – Fair: Find fish along shore guarding nests; most fish are 7- to 8-inches. Try a small jig fished under a bobber drifted over these nesting areas along shore in 1-4 feet of water.

Surface water temperature is in the low to mid-70s in most area lakes. Water temperatures will continue to rise with the predicted warmer weather throughout next week. For more information, contact the Black Hawk District office at 712-657-2638.

Clear Lake

The lake is 4 inches above crest. Water temperature is in the low 70s. Clear Lake has a protected slot on walleye. All walleye between 17 and 22 inches must be immediately released unharmed. No more than one walleye longer than 22 inches may be taken per day. Black Crappie – Slow. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try cut bait or crawlers on the wind-swept shore and spots where water is flowing into the lake. Best bite is after sunset. Walleye – Good: Try crankbaits trolled over the top of aquatic vegetation in the western basin. Spinner rigs and slip bobbers with live bait are also providing good action. Yellow Bass – Slow.

Little Wall Lake

Channel Catfish – Fair: Try cut bait or crawlers on the wind-swept shore. Best bite is after sunset.

Rice Lake

Bluegill – Fair: Use small jigs tipped with a piece of nightcrawler. Largemouth Bass – Good: Cast crankbaits, spinnerbaits and jigs.

Silver Lake (Worth)

Bluegill – Good: Bluegills are on their spawning beds. Use a small piece of crawler under a bobber near shore. Largemouth Bass – Good: Bass are biting on a variety of baits; try fishing near the edge of the vegetation.

For information on the lakes and rivers in north central Iowa, contact the Clear Lake Fish and Wildlife office at 641-357-3517.

East Okoboji Lake

Lake temperature is in the upper 60s. The water level is 6 inches over crest. There has been a fairly good crappie and bluegill bite recently. Fish are moving shallower, making for great shoreline fishing. Trolling has been working very well. Find crappie and yellow bass in 10-16 feet of water. Black Crappie – Good. Bluegill – Good. Walleye – Fair: Try spinners, crankbaits and long and shallow shad raps. Yellow Bass – Good.

Lost Island Lake

Many anglers have been successful; some sorting may be needed depending on which species you are targeting. Black Crappie – Good. Walleye – Fair. Yellow Perch – Fair.

Minnewashta Lake

Bluegill and crappie fishing has been good; some sorting may be needed. Black Crappie – Good. Bluegill – Good.

Silver Lake (Dickinson)

The late afternoon bite has been good. Many anglers are targeting fish schools during the day. Walleye – Fair: Try spinners, crankbaits and long and shallow shad raps.

Spirit Lake

Water temperature is in the upper 60s. The lake is 12 inches below crest, making launching boats more difficult. Courtesy docks are in place. The walleye season is open. Black Bullhead – Good: Try fishing the northern grade of Spirit Lake. Black Crappie – Fair: Use a tube jig and bobber. Bluegill – Fair. Walleye – Fair: Try spinners, crankbaits and long and shallow shad raps. Yellow Perch – Fair.

West Okoboji Lake

Water temperature is in the upper 60s. The water level is 6 inches over crest. The panfish bite has been good around docks and hoists; many species of fish are starting to move in shallower. The walleye season is open. Black Crappie – Fair. Bluegill – Fair. Largemouth Bass – Fair. Smallmouth Bass – Fair.

This week’s forecast calls for temperatures in the 70s and 80s which should start to raise water temperatures quicker. Most area lake temperatures are in the upper 60s to 70s. Water clarity is fairly good on most area lakes. Bass and panfish are moving to shallower water from the basins, making shore and dock fishing easier. For current conditions, call the Spirit Lake District Office at 712-336-1840.

NORTHEAST

Cedar River (above Nashua)

Water levels are stabilizing. Clarity is improving. Fish eddies and current breaks. Channel Catfish – Excellent: Try a hook loaded with a crawler, chub, chicken livers or stink bait. Largemouth Bass – Good: Use a spinnerbait or crankbait along lake edges at dawn and dusk. Northern Pike – Fair: Find pike in shallow vegetated areas out of current. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Find smallies below the dams; use a hook tipped with a ringworm, twister tail or nightcrawler. Walleye – Good: Try worms or minnows under a slip bobber with enough weight to get your bait near the bottom.

Decorah District Streams

The 2022 Trout Stream Stocking calendar is available on our Trout Fishing webpage. Streams are in decent condition, even with recent rain. Streams with better watersheds will clear faster. Brook Trout – Good: Numerous insect hatches on sunny afternoons. Use midge, caddis, mayfly or scud patterns for hungry brookies. Brown Trout – Excellent: Rain water flowing into streams is bringing a fresh supply of food for curious brownies. Try spinnerbaits or crankbaits near or around structure. Midge and gnat hatches remain strong. Rainbow Trout – Excellent: Freshly stocked rainbow trout are waiting for anglers. Use small spinnerbaits, hair jigs or hooks tipped with a worm or minnow floating past structure or around large rocks.

Lake Hendricks

Water temperature is in the 60s. Clarity is over 5 feet. Black Crappie – Good: Find crappie in 6 to 8 feet of water. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegills are building nests or shallow depressions in the soft substrate to lay their eggs. Try a small piece of worm to catch one of these beauties. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use a worm on a hook just off the bottom near stumps. Largemouth Bass – Good: Find fish near shore with crankbaits or jig tipped with a brightly colored plastic tail.

Lake Meyer

Anglers are finding hit-and-miss action as the water warms. Aquatic vegetation density is almost to the surface. Water temperature is in the mid-60s. Black Crappie – Fair: Find crappie in 6 to 8 feet of water around submersed vegetation. Bluegill – Good: Water temperatures are still cool. Find a cove out of the wind. Use an ice fishing jig tipped with a small piece of worm. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try a chunk of worm or squished minnow fished off the bottom near stumps or other woody debris. Largemouth Bass – Good: Bass are in shallow. Try crankbaits or a jig with plastic tail.

North Bear Creek

Bridge replacement work is starting on the Sacquitne Bridge on 360th St. Stream access and parking lot remain open; be courteous to workers. Rainbow Trout – Excellent: Stocked weekly from April through October.

Turkey River (below Clermont)

Water temperatures is in the 60s.Water levels are increasing with swift current. Use caution if paddling. Visit the USGS Water Database for more information on water levels. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Try fishing the eddies and drop-offs. Walleye – Good: Find walleye in current breaks or eddies; use crankbaits or spinnerbaits. White Sucker – Good: Use a piece of worm on a hook fished on the stream bottom.

Upper Iowa River (below Decorah)

Water levels are up about half a foot with poor clarity. Water temperature is in the low 60s. Use caution when paddling; water temperatures are still cold and current is swift. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Find deeper holes and eddies. Try fishing near the bottom. Walleye – Good: Anglers are catching 10-inch walleye with a jig tipped with a natural colored twister tail in the edges of eddies. White Sucker – Good: Sucker fishing is heating up with warmer temperatures. Find fish off the bottom using a jig tipped with a worm.

Volga Lake

Water temperature is in the mid-60s. Water clarity is over 5 feet. The main park road is open to campground and lake; expect delays due to shoulder work continuing for the next few weeks. See park bulletin for more information. Black Crappie – Good: Use small jigs tipped with plastic tails or minnows off jetties. Bluegill – Fair: Anglers are finding gills off the jetties. Try a small piece of worm under a bobber. Channel Catfish – Good: Trophy-sized catfish are abundant in this lake. Use a dead chub or squished minnow fished off the bottom near woody debris. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use crankbaits in drop-offs and around brush piles and other attracting structures.

Chance of showers through the weekend. Temperatures in the upper 70s to 50s by Sunday. Area river and stream water levels vary depending on rainfall amounts. Use caution when paddling when flows are up. Wet a line on some of Iowa’s best and wildest waterbodies. For current fishing information, please call the Chuck Gipp Decorah Fish Hatchery at 563-382-8324.

Alice Wyth Lake

Anglers are catching crappie.

Big Woods Lake

Anglers are catching crappie and bluegill. Black Crappie – Fair: The lake is up; concentrate your efforts in the shallows near structure. Use a crappie minnow under a slip bobber or cast colored tube jigs. Bluegill – Fair: Try a piece of worm or crawler under a slip bobber in the shallow water areas off of the jetties or cove areas. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Cast spinnerbaits, crankbaits or topwater baits.

Casey Lake (aka Hickory Hills Lake)

Anglers are catching bass, bluegill and crappie. Black Crappie – Good: Try a crappie minnow under a slip bobber or cast colored tube jigs in the shallows near structure. Bluegill – Excellent: Use a piece of worm or crawler under a slip bobber in shallow water areas off of the jetties or cove areas. Largemouth Bass – Good: Cast spinnerbaits, crankbaits or topwater baits.

Cedar River (Nashua to La Porte City)

Anglers are catching walleye, channel catfish, smallmouth bass and northern pike. Channel Catfish – Fair: Anchor above tree snags using stink bait, cut baits or chicken livers. Northern Pike – Fair: Cast bucktail spinnerbaits or use a live chub or shiner under a bobber. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Cast spinnerbaits or crankbaits near rocky shoreline areas. Walleye – Fair: Cast a jig and plastic tipped with a half crawler or crankbaits.

George Wyth Lake

Largemouth Bass – Good: Cast spinnerbaits, crankbaits or topwater baits. Northern Pike – Fair: Cast bucktails, spinnerbaits or troll crankbaits.

Lake Delhi

Anglers are catching crappie and bass. Concentrate on areas along the shoreline with fallen trees or rocky shoreline. Black Crappie – Good: Try a crappie minnow under a slip bobber or cast colored tube jigs in the shallows near structure. Largemouth Bass – Good: Cast spinnerbaits, crankbaits or topwater baits.

Manchester District Streams

Manchester District trout streams are in excellent condition. Brown Trout – Good: Use small jigs or spinnerbaits. Try fly fishing topwater with the upcoming warm weather. Rainbow Trout – Good: Use small jigs or spinnerbaits.

Maquoketa River (above Monticello)

Reports of walleye and smallmouth bass being caught on the Maquoketa River. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Cast spinnerbaits or crankbaits near rocky shoreline areas. Walleye – Fair: Cast a jig and plastic tipped with a half crawler or crankbaits.

Shell Rock River (Greene to Shell Rock)

Reports of anglers catching channel catfish, walleye and smallmouth bass on the Shell Rock River. Channel Catfish – Good: Look for fallen tree snags anchoring above; use chicken livers or stink bait rigs. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Cast spinnerbaits or crankbaits near rocky shoreline areas. Walleye – Fair: Cast a jig and plastic tipped with a half crawler or crankbaits.

Wapsipinicon River (Tripoli to Troy Mills)

Anglers are catching walleye, smallmouth bass and channel catfish on the Wapsipinicon River. Channel Catfish – Fair: Look for fallen tree snags anchoring above; use chicken livers or stink bait rigs. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Cast spinnerbaits or crankbaits near rocky shoreline areas. Walleye – Fair: Cast a jig and plastic tipped with a half crawler or crankbaits.

Interior rivers have bumped up with recent rainfall. Trout streams are in excellent condition. Anglers are catching walleye, smallmouth bass, channel catfish and northern pike on the interior rivers. Black Hawk County area lakes are winding down for crappie, but are targeting bluegill with the upcoming spawn. Contact your local area bait shops for the most recent hot spots. For more information, contact the Manchester Hatchery at 563-927-3276.

MISSISSIPPI RIVER

Mississippi River Pool 9

Water level is 10.2 feet at Lansing and is receding slowly. Ramps have some water over them. Water is muddy; some debris is coming downriver. Water temperature is 69 degrees. Army road is closed due to high water, but may reopen late week as the water recedes. Black Crappie – Fair: Anglers are catching crappies in the flooded timber on crappie rigs with minnows. Bluegill – Good: Use light tackle tipped with piece of worm in areas away from current along the weed edges in backwaters. Channel Catfish – Good: Expect the catfish bite to pick up with a warm-up in temperatures. Try cut bait or crawlers fished along current breaks of side channels. Flathead Catfish – Good: The flathead bite is picking up with the warmer temperatures. Try a shiner or small bluegill for bait. Freshwater Drum – Fair: Freshwater drum bite is coming on. Use a weighted crawler rig in the current anywhere from shore. Largemouth Bass – Good: Cast jigs or jerk baits in woody cover in the shallows of backwaters. Northern Pike – Slow: Cast crankbaits off vegetation lines or near the mouth of tributary streams. Sauger – Fair: Use hair jigs with minnows in slacker current near tailwater areas. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Smallmouth are getting more active along main channel rock structure. Cast inline spinners or crankbaits along the faster current. Walleye – Fair: Try hair jigs or drifting a crawler on three-way rigs in current breaks and structure near shoreline of the tailwaters or side channel structure. Yellow Perch – Fair: Perch bite has slowed this week. Try jigging minnows or a piece of crawler; avoid the heavy current.

Mississippi River Pool 10

Water level is 619.8 feet at Lynxville and is slowly receding. Water is muddy; some debris is coming downriver. Rollers are out at the dam. Water temperature is 71 degrees. Sny Magill and Nobles Island ramps are open. Black Crappie – Fair: Anglers are catching crappies in the flooded timber on crappie rigs with minnows. Bluegill – Good: Use light tackle tipped with piece of worm in areas away from current along the weed edges in backwaters. Channel Catfish – Good: Expect the catfish bite to pick up with a warm-up in temperatures. Try cut bait or crawlers fished along current breaks of side channels. Flathead Catfish – Good: The flathead bite is picking up with the warmer temperatures. Try a shiner or small bluegill for bait. Freshwater Drum – Good: Freshwater drum bite is coming on. Use a weighted crawler rig in the current anywhere from shore. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Cast jigs or jerk baits in woody cover in the shallows of backwaters. Northern Pike – Fair: Cast crankbaits off vegetation lines or near the mouth of tributary streams.. Sauger – Slow: Try hair jigs with minnows in slacker current near tailwater areas. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Smallmouth are getting more active along main channel rock structure. Cast inline spinners or crankbaits along the faster current. Walleye – Slow: Use hair jigs or drift a crawler on three-way rigs in current breaks and structure near shoreline of the tailwaters or side channel structure. Yellow Perch – Fair: Perch bite has slowed this week. Try jigging minnows or a piece of crawler; avoid the heavy current.

Mississippi River Pool 11

Water level is 11.1 feet and is slowly receding. Water is muddy; some debris is coming downriver. Rollers are out at the dam. Water temperature is near 65 degrees. Black Crappie – Fair: Anglers are catching crappies in the flooded timber on crappie rigs with minnows. Bluegill – Good: Use light tackle tipped with piece of worm in areas away from current along the weed edges in backwaters. Channel Catfish – Good: Expect the catfish bite to pick up with a warm-up in temperatures. Try cut bait or crawlers fished along current breaks of side channels. Flathead Catfish – Good: The flathead bite is picking up with the warmer temperatures. Try a shiner or small bluegill for bait. Freshwater Drum – Good: Freshwater drum bite is coming on. Use a weighted crawler rig in the current anywhere from shore. Largemouth Bass – Good: Cast jigs or crankbaits in woody cover in the shallows of backwaters. Northern Pike – Slow: Cast crankbaits off vegetation lines or near the mouth of tributary streams. Sauger – Slow: Try hair jigs with minnows in slacker current near tailwater areas. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Smallmouth are getting more active along main channel rock structure. Cast inline spinners or crankbaits along the faster current. Walleye – Slow: Use hair jigs or drift a crawler on three-way rigs in current breaks and structure near shoreline of the tailwaters or side channel structure. Yellow Perch – Fair: Perch bite has slowed this week. Try jigging minnows or use a piece of crawler.

Upper Mississippi River is starting to recede. Water temperature is in the 70s. Water clarity is reduced with some debris moving down river. Walleye slot length limits now apply on the entire Iowa border of the Mississippi River. All walleyes less than 15 inches long and between 20-27 inches must be immediately released. One walleye over 27 inches may be kept. Walleye/sauger combined daily limit 6/possession 12.

Mississippi River Pool 12

Water levels are 10.9 feet at the Lock and Dam and 12.6 feet at the RR bridge. Water clarity is good. Water levels are receding. Water temperature is around 68 degrees. Bluegill – Good: Check various harbors in Dubuque for bluegills; use a worm and bobber in 3 feet or less of water. Bobber and worm rigs work best. Channel Catfish – Good: Channel cats are moving into their spawning areas; often along rock lines. Try to float a bobber with a simple nightcrawler rig along rocky areas. Those bright blue channel cats you catch are males channel catfish in spawning colors, not blue catfish. Flathead Catfish – Good: Banklines are starting to appear up and down the river. Most anglers are using live bullheads for bait. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: Lots of drum are taken in areas of moderate current with a egg sinker and worm rig. Keep fish on ice if you plan to eat them; they can be very good table fare. Largemouth Bass – Good: Bass of all sizes are being reported mostly from backwater areas on spinnerbaits and swimbaits. Northern Pike – Good: Some nice pike are being reported on spinnerbaits. Find fish along the newly established vegetation lines. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Use a spinnerbait or crankbait along rock lines with moderate current. Yellow Perch – Good: Spring can be a good season to hit tailwater yellow perch. Minnow heads and worms are the preferred bait. Keep the worm short and straight on your hooks.

Mississippi River Pool 13

The water level at the Bellevue Lock is receding at near 12.0 feet. The water temperature is around 70 degrees. Boat ramps are open; some debris is floating due to higher water. The Bellevue DNR ramp is experiencing some minor flooding. The Lock and Dam gates are open, but may close soon. Bluegill – Good: Try a simple bobber and worm in the Sabula area backwaters. Channel Catfish – Good: Channel cats are moving into their spawning areas; often along rock lines. Try to float a bobber with a simple nightcrawler rig along rocky areas. Those bright blue channel cats you catch are males channel catfish in spawning colors, not blue catfish. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: Lots of drum are taken in areas of moderate current with a egg sinker and worm rig. Keep your fish on ice if plan to eat them; they can be very good table fare. Largemouth Bass – Good: Nice bass are being caught in the Spring Lake area; other places in the pool are producing bass of all sizes. Most anglers are using spinnerbaits or swimbaits. Northern Pike – Good: Use gaudy white spinners. Rainbow Trout – Slow: Check back on the kids trout fishing pond late this fall when it will be restocked over the winter months. It is covered in vegetation and nearly unfishable. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Try spinnerbaits or crankbaits along rock lines. Some nice 3 pound smallmouths have been reported this spring. Walleye – Fair: The bite has been slow, but is picking up. Anglers are often targeting larger sloughs with crankbaits. White Bass – Fair: Small white bass have been reported in the tailwater area; use small white jigs or spinners. Yellow Perch – Good: The bite has been good at times; most anglers are using worms for bait.

Mississippi River Pool 14

The water level at the Fulton Lock and Dam is receding at 11.4 feet, 13.8 feet at Camanche, and 8.3 feet at Le Claire. Water temperature is around 71 degrees in the main channel. Water clarity is good. Bluegill – Good: Bluegills are on the bite throughout Pool 14; use a simple bobber and worm rig in 3 feet of water or less. Channel Catfish – Good: Channel cats are moving into their spawning areas; often along rock lines. Try to float a bobber with a simple nightcrawler rig along rocky areas. Those bright blue channel cats you catch are males channel catfish in spawning colors, not blue catfish. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: Lots of drum are taken in areas of moderate current with an egg sinker and worm rig. Keep your fish on ice if you plan to eat them; they can be very good table fare. Largemouth Bass – Good: Lots of bass of all sizes are being taken out of the larger backwater areas like Sunfish Lake and the Rock Creek Complex. Northern Pike – No Report: Pike are plentiful in Pool 14; anglers fishing northerns or even crappies will run across them. Paddlefish – No Report: Paddlefish season is closed for the year. Walleye – Good: Walleye angling has been picking up in the past few weeks with nice fish being reported. Several reports of fish that are above the slot limit being caught. Anglers are mainly using crankbaits. White Crappie – Good: Some crappie are being taken in marina areas around docks. A few reported around the fallen trees at Rock Creek. Yellow Perch – Good: Lots of small perch are in the system; the future for yellow perch fishing looks bright in Pool 14. Yellow perch are often caught by anglers fishing bluegills and crappies.

Mississippi River Pool 15

The water level is slowly receding at 11.6 feet at Rock Island. The water temperature is near 71 degrees. Water clarity is fair. Channel Catfish – Good: Channel cats are moving into their spawning areas; often along rock lines. Try to float a bobber with a simple nightcrawler rig along rocky areas. Those bright blue channel cats you catch are males channel catfish in spawning colors, not blue catfish. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: Lots of drum are taken in areas of moderate current with an egg sinker and worm rig. Keep your fish on ice if you plan to eat them; they can be very good table fare. Smallmouth Bass – No Report: Pool 15 can be surprising good smallmouth fishing with lots of rock lines available; this a preferred habitat for smallmouth bass. Use small spinners or crankbaits near these rock habitats.

River is slightly high, but the water has been fairly clear; lots of fishing opportunities are available. Water levels are receding. Water temperatures are in the the lower 70s throughout the district. If you have angling questions, please call the Bellevue Fisheries Management Station at 563-880-8781.

Mississippi River Pool 16

Tailwater stage is 11.50 feet at Lock and Dam 15 in the Quad Cities and is falling. Flood stage is 15 feet. The gates are out of the water at the dam. Bluegill – No Report: Look for bluegills in the backwaters. Use pieces of worm under a bobber around brush piles in Sunset Marina and the Andalusia Islands. Channel Catfish – No Report: Try stink baits or nightcrawlers around brush piles and snags along the main channel and side channels. Walleye – No Report: Walleye fishing has been tough with the higher water conditions. Look for walleye on the wing dams. Cast or troll crankbaits or three-way rigs with nightcrawlers. White Crappie – No Report: Look for crappies in the backwaters. Try jigs and minnows or minnows under a bobber around brush piles.

Mississippi River Pool 17

Tailwater stage is 10.72 feet at Lock and Dam 16 in Muscatine and is falling. Flood stage is 15 feet. The gates are out of the water at the Lock and Dam. Bluegill – No Report: Look for bluegills in the backwaters. Try pieces of worm under a bobber around brush piles at Big Timber and Cleveland Slough. The ramp at Big Timber is still closed due to the high water. Channel Catfish – No Report: Try stink bait or nightcrawlers around brush piles and snags along the main channel and side channels. Some channel catfish can also be caught fishing from shore along the Muscatine River front along the rocks floating bobbers with worms or leeches. Walleye – No Report: Walleye fishing has been tough with the higher water conditions. Look for walleyes on the wing dams. Cast crankbaits or troll three-way rigs with crawlers. White Crappie – No Report: Look for crappies in the backwaters. Use jigs and minnows or minnows under a bobber around brush piles in Big Timber and Cleveland Slough.

Mississippi River Pool 18

Tailwater stage is 12.16 feet at Lock and Dam 17 at New Boston and is falling. Flood stage is 15 feet. The Toolsboro ramp is open. Water level is at the top of the ramp; could make launching boats difficult. The gates are out of the water at the dam. Bluegill – No Report: Look for bluegills in the backwaters. Try pieces of worm under a bobber around brush piles. Channel Catfish – No Report: Look for channel catfish around brush piles and snags along the main channel and side channels. Use stink bait and crawlers. Walleye – No Report: Walleye fishing has been tough with the higher water conditions. Look for walleyes on the wing dams. Cast crankbaits or troll three-way rigs with crawlers. White Crappie – No Report: Look for crappies in the backwaters. Try jigs and minnows or minnows under a bobber around brush piles.

Mississippi River Pool 19

Tailwater stage is 8.59 feet at Lock and Dam 18 and is falling. Flood stage is 15 feet. Bluegill – No Report: Use pieces of worm under a bobber in the backwaters around brush piles. Channel Catfish – No Report: Try stink bait or nightcrawlers around snags and brush piles along the main channel and side channels. White Crappie – No Report: Use jigs and minnows or minnows under a bobber in the backwaters around brush piles.

River stage has been falling this past week. Water clarity is fair to poor with recent rains. Water temperature is around 72 degrees. If you have questions on fishing Pools 16-19, contact the Fairport Fish Hatchery at 563-263-5062.



SOUTHEAST

Big Hollow Lake

Water temperature is in the mid- to upper 70s. Curly-leaf pondweed beds are starting to die back. Black Crappie – Good: Crappies remain in 14-16 feet of water. Anglers are catching them using vertical jigging. Try slow trolling out in front of the dam. Bluegill – Fair: Spawning has wrapped up this season. Look for most bluegills in 5-6 feet of water in the flooded trees. Largemouth Bass – Good: Bass fishing has picked up some. Bass are busy feeding on this year’s hatch of bluegills and bass. Work the edges of the curly-leaf beds and back into the thick brush.

Deep Lakes

Water is very clear. Water temperature is in the upper 70s. Bluegill – Good: Bluegills have moved into deeper water; look for them off the ends of some of the points that drop off into deeper water. Largemouth Bass – Fair: A great place to use topwater baits. Even if the bass are in deeper water they, can easily see the surface. Early morning or late evening bite is best.

Iowa River (Columbus Junction to Mississippi River)

The Iowa River continues to rise. Forecast to come up another 3 or 4 inches and crest sometime on Friday, before starting to fall. Channel Catfish – Good: Catfishing has picked up some this week with the slow rise in water levels. Work the current breaks and back eddies where catfish are waiting for the food to come to them.

Lake Belva Deer

Water temperature is in the mid-70s. Curly-leaf pondweed is starting to die back with the warmer water temperatures. A planktonic algae bloom is turning the water green. Water clarity is 5 feet. Black Crappie – Good: Crappie fishing is picking back up. They are in their summer haunts. Anglers are picking them up while slow trolling in front of the dam and near the edge of the tree line out in front of the beach. Bluegill – Slow: Bluegill fishing has slowed as they transition from nesting sand shallow water to deeper water for the summer. Largemouth Bass – Good: Bass fishing in the morning is good using topwater lures. Work the edges of the weed beds and over the top of the mounds at the upper end of the lake.

Lake Darling

Water temperature is 76 degrees. Water clarity is around 8 feet. Some phytoplankton are showing up. Black Crappie – Good: Anglers continue to catch crappies slow trolling or vertical jigging over the deeper water habitat in 12-14 feet of water. Bluegill – Good: Few males remain on the nests. Find most in 5-6 feet of water around the brush piles or edges of the weed beds. Largemouth Bass – Good: Most bigger fish have moved into deeper water and are hanging out at 6 to 8 feet deep.

Lost Grove Lake

Water temperature is about 70 degrees. Weed beds are established. Water remains clear. Black Crappie – Fair: Slow troll along the north side in deeper water just over top of the tree lines completely underwater. Bluegill – Good: Most bluegills have moved out to their deeper water summer homes. Try the brush and small trees just out from the weed lines in 6-7 feet of water. Largemouth Bass – Good: Try spinnerbaits along the outside edges of the weed beds and in shallow water.

Skunk River (Rose Hill to Coppock)

The Skunk River has gone up a bit this week. Channel Catfish – Good: Catfishing is holding steady; use live baits.

For more information on the above lakes call the Lake Darling Fisheries Office at 319- 694-2430.

Cedar River (Cedar Rapids to Moscow)

Channel Catfish – Fair: Use crawlers, cut bait or live chubs/bluegills. Shovelnose Sturgeon – Good: Try a crawler on the bottom .

Central Park Lake

Water temperature is around 70 degrees. Bluegill – Good. Channel Catfish – Good. Largemouth Bass – Good. Redear Sunfish – Fair.

Coralville Reservoir

Channel Catfish – Fair: Try drifting or trolling cut bait in the channel.

Diamond Lake

Black Crappie – Good: Find most fish around deeper brush piles and suspended in open water. Bluegill – Fair. Channel Catfish – Good: Most fish are 12- to 16-inches.

Hannen Lake

Black Crappie – Slow. Bluegill – Fair: Look for shallow fish on beds. Catch fish up to 10-inches. Largemouth Bass – Good: Most fish are 12- to 14-inches.

Iowa Lake (Iowa Co.)

Water temperatures are in the low 70s. A lot of vegetation is around the entire perimeter of the lake. Black Crappie – Fair: Try fishing outside the weed edge or look for suspended fish out deeper. Bluegill – Good: Try fishing the inside weed lines or pockets of the weeds. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try fishing over the weeds or along the inside/outside edges.

Iowa River (Marshalltown to Coralville Lake)

Channel Catfish – Good: Try crawlers, cut bait or live chubs/bluegills. Flathead Catfish – Good: Use chubs, bluegills or crawlers.

Lake Macbride

The 10 horsepower maximum is in effect. Black Crappie – Slow: Look for fish suspended over brush/stumps or in open water. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try fishing the weedlines or on rocky banks. Walleye – Slow: Troll crankbaits or crawler harnesses on rock reefs or large flats in 7-14 feet of water.

For more information, contact the Lake Macbride Fisheries Station at 319-624-3615.

Hawthorn Lake

Bluegill – Fair: Try small jigs along the shoreline. Channel Catfish – Fair: Look for catfish around the jetties and along the dam or other areas with large rocks. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use plastics around submerged structure and the shoreline.

Lake Miami

Bluegill – Fair: Use small jigs along the shoreline. Try different colors until you find the right combo. Channel Catfish – Slow: Use dead chubs around the shoreline. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try spinnerbaits and crankbaits around the jetties and shorelines.

Lake Sugema

Black Crappie – Fair: Use small jigs and minnows around the flooded trees. Bluegill – Fair: Try small jigs around shorelines and vegetated areas. Largemouth Bass – Good: Use plastics or spinnerbaits around structure.

Lake Wapello

Black Crappie – Fair: Anglers are catching some crappies with jigs. Look for structure to hold fish. Bluegill – Fair: Use small jigs along the shoreline as these fish start to spawn. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try rubber worms or other plastics fished around the cedar tree piles.

Rathbun Reservoir

The current lake level is 906.68 msl; recreation pool is 904 msl. Lake Rathbun has zebra mussels so make sure to properly drain, clean and dry equipment before transporting to another waterbody. Black Crappie – Fair: Bite is hit-and-miss with some anglers catching limits and others struggling. Look for submerged structure and keep moving until you find fish. Channel Catfish – Good: Try dead chubs or nightcrawlers in areas with large rocks. Walleye – Fair: Anglers are catching walleyes with jig and minnow combos and trolling nightcrawler rigs. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair: Try vertically jigging around rock piles or trolling crankbaits.

Red Haw Lake

Red Haw State Park partially reopened on May 20th. Visitors can access the beach and north boat ramp area, but are asked to avoid the campground. Bluegill – Fair: Try small jigs along the shoreline.

Contact the Rathbun Fish Hatchery at 641-647-2406 with questions about fishing in south central Iowa.

SOUTHWEST

Big Creek Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Crappies have moved off shore. Catch crappies suspended out from the shorelines with rock and treefalls with minnows under a float or troll panfish tube jigs, twister tails and swimbaits. Bluegill – Good: Bluegill have moved to depths less than 6 feet for spawning. Use small pieces of crawler fished at these depths. Walleye – Good: Catch walleye in the evenings from shore just before and after sunset; cast jigs with twister tails, swimbaits or live bait. Boat anglers can catch walleye jigging or trolling live bait rigs over humps, near points, and near creek channel drop-offs along flats. A good starting area is out from the marina around to the beach. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Good: Wipers are biting on crankbaits being trolled and jigs tipped with live bait.

Boone District Farm Ponds

Boone District Farm Ponds refers to Community Fishing Ponds found on Iowa DNR’s Fish Local site. Bluegill – Good: Catch bluegill shallow with nightcrawlers or very small panfish jigs in many of the public ponds throughout the Des Moines metro.

Des Moines River (Saylorville to Red Rock)

Channel Catfish – Good: Catfishing on the river has been good for both channels and Flatheads. Anglers are catching fish on live bait and cut bait. White Bass – Good: Cast twister tails, swimbaits, spoons and in-line spinners below the dams in Des Moines. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Good: Try twister tails, swimbaits or live minnows on jigs below the dams in Des Moines and below Red Rock.

Don Williams Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Cast panfish jigs or live minnows under a float near wood next to shore. Crappies are also suspended just off shore; slowly trolling twister tail jigs 3 to 6 feet deep. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegill have moved in shallow to spawn. Use small jigs tipped with live bait under a bobber.

For information on Central Iowa lakes and rivers contact Ben Dodd at 641-891-3795 or Andy Otting at 515-204-5885.

Greenfield Lake

Black Crappie – Slow: Greenfield has a good year class of 8- to 10-inch black crappie. Bluegill – Good: Cast the shoreline and move often to find 7-inch bluegill. Largemouth Bass – Good: Greenfield has a good largemouth bass population with a good percentage of fish more than 15-inches.

Lake Anita

Water clarity is good. Black Crappie – Fair: Look for crappies on the roadbeds and around deep tree piles. Bluegill – Good: Bluegills are on the reefs. Cast small jigs to find spawning bluegill. Largemouth Bass – Good: Lake Anita has a good bass population.

Nodaway Lake

Water clarity is 25 inches. Black Crappie – Fair: Crappies have moved off shore. Concentrate on deep tree piles to find post spawn crappies Bluegill – Good: Cast the shoreline moving often to find spawning bluegill. Channel Catfish – No Report: The lake has good numbers of 22-inch channel catfish. Largemouth Bass – Good: Anglers report very good bass fishing this week.

Orient Lake

Water clarity is fair. Black Crappie – Fair: Cast around the tree piles to find post-spawn crappies. Bluegill – Good: Bluegills are spawning in multiple locations around the lake. Move often to find 8-inch fish.

Prairie Rose Lake

Water clarity is good. Black Crappie – Slow. Bluegill – Good: Bluegills are spawning and can be caught on the underwater reefs and the pea-gravel spawning beds in the lake. Largemouth Bass – Good: There is a high percentage of 14- to 16-inch bass in Prairie Rose.

Viking Lake

All boat ramps are usable. Black Crappie – Fair: Viking will be a good destination for crappie fishing in 2022. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegills have gained size and are in good body condition due to the drawdown. Bluegills are spawning. Channel Catfish – No Report: Viking has a good channel catfish population. Largemouth Bass – Good: Viking Lake has a very good largemouth bass population and will provide quality bass fishing in 2022.

For information on lakes in the Southwest District call the Cold Springs office at 712-769-2587.

Green Valley Lake

Black Crappie – Slow: Catch crappie up to 11-inches with jigs fished near cedar tree brush piles or rocky shoreline areas. Bluegill – Good: Use nightcrawlers under a bobber fished along the fishing jetties or near brush piles to catch bluegill up to 8.5 inches. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Catch largemouth bass up to 20-inches with finesse plastics or jigs fished near cedar tree brush piles or along rocky shoreline areas.

Lake Icaria

Docks are in at all boat ramps. Channel Catfish – Good: Try cut bait along rocky shoreline areas to catch channel catfish of all sizes.

Little River Watershed Lake

The dock is in at main ramp. Black Crappie – Slow: Use a jig tipped with live bait fished along rocky shoreline areas or weedlines to catch crappie up to 11-inches. Bluegill – Good: Catch bluegill up to 8.5 inches with worms under a bobber fished along rocky shoreline areas.

Three Mile Lake

Courtesy docks are in place at the main ramp. Black Crappie – Slow: Catch crappie up to 11-inches with live bait fished along weedlines. Bluegill – Fair: Catch bluegill up to 9-inches with nightcrawlers under a bobber fished along weedlines or shallow bays. Walleye – Fair: Use jigs or crankbaits along weedlines or the roadbed to catch walleye of all sizes.

Twelve Mile Creek Lake

The dock is in at the main ramp. Black Crappie – Fair: Catch crappie up to 11-inches with jigs or live bait fished near cedar tree brush piles or rocky shoreline areas. Bluegill – Good: Try nightcrawlers fished under a bobber in shallow bays and near brush piles to catch bluegill up to 8.5-inches.

Water temperature is in the low 70s at most Mount Ayr district lakes. For more information, call the Mount Ayr Fisheries office at 641-464-3108.