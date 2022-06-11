North Iowa Outdoors: Website Adds New Fish Structures

Just in time for the summer fishing season, the state Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is adding more than two-thousand fish structure locations to the maps of lakes on its website. John Lorenzen, a fisheries research technician at the DNR, says it’s valuable information for anyone who’s on the hunt for fish.

DNR Fisheries staff and partners, like county conservation groups and fishing clubs, strategically place fish structures in Iowa lakes to attract fish for anglers. In addition to the various underwater structures, another 215 lake contour maps have also been added to the website.

The information can be downloaded to the “fish finder” gadget on your boat, or just access it directly from your phone.

The new maps can be found by Googling “Iowa fishing maps” or through the website: www.iowadnr.gov/Fishing/Fishing-Maps