Forest City Council Approves Utility Rate Increase
The Forest City Council has approved a measure which will further add to budget constraints for city residents. There will be another rate increase with their utility bill. Forest City is joining other area cities having to raise rates on certain utilities. Kanawha has had to make the same move too.
Forest City Mayor Byron Ruiter stated that this all comes as a result of infrastructure upgrades that took place throughout the community over the past several years.