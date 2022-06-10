Sports

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: IGHSAU Third Softball Rankings

Photo of Zarren Egesdal Zarren Egesdal20 mins agoLast Updated: June 10, 2022
 
CLASS 1A
 
No.
School
Record
LW
1
North Linn
13-0
1
2
Lisbon
14-1
2
3
Newell-Fonda
14-2
4
4
Collins-Maxwell
6-0
5
5
Martensdale-St. Marys
6-0
8
6
Southeast Warren
8-2
3
7
Remsen St. Mary’s
9-0
7
8
Wayne
10-1
6
9
Clarksville
9-0
10
10
Sigourney
8-3
9
11
Fort Dodge St. Edmond
9-1
NR
12
Central City
11-4
14
13
Twin Cedars
8-1
NR
14
Akron-Westfield
9-2
13
15
Exira-EHK
10-2
NR
 
Dropped Out: Belle Plaine (11), Highland (12), Griswold (15)
 
CLASS 2A
No.
School
Record
LW
1
Central Springs
8-0
1
2
North Union
11-1
3
3
Van Meter
11-4
2
4
Iowa City Regina
504
4
5
Interstate-35
7-3
7
6
West Monona
12-2
5
7
Wilton
8-3
6
8
Louisa-Muscatine
10-1
10
9
Pella Christian
5-9
8
10
Logan-Magnolia
12-0
NR
11
Ridge View
8-3
NR
12
Grundy Center
9-2
NR
13
East Marshall
6-3
NR
14
Columbus Catholic
10-4
12
15
West Fork
8-1
NR
 
Dropped Out: Earlham (9), Jesup (11), Alburnett (13), Mount Ayr (14), Hudson (15)
 
 
 
CLASS 3A
 
No.
School
Record
LW
1
Davenport Assumption
9-1
1
2
Mount Vernon
15-1
2
3
Williamsburg
11-5
3
4
West Burlington/Notre Dame
10-1
4
5
Northeast
10-2
5
6
West Liberty
6-3
7
7
Estherville-Lincoln Central
13-3
8
8
Davis County
9-1
9
9
Sergeant Bluff-Luton
11-2
13
10
Sioux Center
10-3
10
11
Saydel
9-0
NR
12
Anamosa
3-6
6
13
Roland-Story
5-4
12
14
Spirit Lake
13-2
14
15
Albia
7-3
NR

Dropped Out: Ballard (11), Sumner-Fredericksburg (15)
 
Class 4A
No.
1
ADM
12-0
2
2
Winterset
9-3
1
3
Clear Creek-Amana
13-1
3
4
Carlisle
6-2
4
5
Norwalk
10-1
13
6
Dallas Center-Grimes
10-3
12
7
Indianola
8-4
5
8
Fairfield
5-4
7
9
Creston
7-2
11
10
Knoxville
7-1
14
11
Western Dubuque
8-9
8
12
North Scott
10-1
NR
13
Bondurant-Farrar
8-5
6
14
North Polk
6-6
10
15
Bishop Heelan
9-4
15
 
Dropped Out: Oskaloosa (9)
 
 
Class 5A
No.
School
Record
LW
1
Johnston
12-1
3
2
Waukee Northwest
11-2
1
3
Muscatine
11-1
4
4
Fort Dodge
10-3
2
5
Linn-Mar
13-0
7
6
Ankeny Centennial
8-6
5
7
West Des Moines Valley
9-5
6
8
Pleasant Valley
5-4
10
9
Southeast Polk
5-5
8
10
Iowa City Liberty
15-3
9
11
Ames
10-4
13
12
Dubuque Hempstead
10-0
NR
13
Cedar Rapids Prairie
10-4
12
14
Bettendorf
4-5
11
15
Ankeny
7-4
NR
 
Dropped Out: Waukee (14), Cedar Rapids Kennedy (15)
