Sports
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: IGHSAU Third Softball Rankings
CLASS 1A
|
No.
|
School
|
Record
|
LW
|
1
|
North Linn
|
13-0
|
1
|
2
|
Lisbon
|
14-1
|
2
|
3
|
Newell-Fonda
|
14-2
|
4
|
4
|
Collins-Maxwell
|
6-0
|
5
|
5
|
Martensdale-St. Marys
|
6-0
|
8
|
6
|
Southeast Warren
|
8-2
|
3
|
7
|
Remsen St. Mary’s
|
9-0
|
7
|
8
|
Wayne
|
10-1
|
6
|
9
|
Clarksville
|
9-0
|
10
|
10
|
Sigourney
|
8-3
|
9
|
11
|
Fort Dodge St. Edmond
|
9-1
|
NR
|
12
|
Central City
|
11-4
|
14
|
13
|
Twin Cedars
|
8-1
|
NR
|
14
|
Akron-Westfield
|
9-2
|
13
|
15
|
Exira-EHK
|
10-2
|
NR
Dropped Out: Belle Plaine (11), Highland (12), Griswold (15)
CLASS 2A
|
No.
|
School
|
Record
|
LW
|
1
|
Central Springs
|
8-0
|
1
|
2
|
North Union
|
11-1
|
3
|
3
|
Van Meter
|
11-4
|
2
|
4
|
Iowa City Regina
|
504
|
4
|
5
|
Interstate-35
|
7-3
|
7
|
6
|
West Monona
|
12-2
|
5
|
7
|
Wilton
|
8-3
|
6
|
8
|
Louisa-Muscatine
|
10-1
|
10
|
9
|
Pella Christian
|
5-9
|
8
|
10
|
Logan-Magnolia
|
12-0
|
NR
|
11
|
Ridge View
|
8-3
|
NR
|
12
|
Grundy Center
|
9-2
|
NR
|
13
|
East Marshall
|
6-3
|
NR
|
14
|
Columbus Catholic
|
10-4
|
12
|
15
|
West Fork
|
8-1
|
NR
Dropped Out: Earlham (9), Jesup (11), Alburnett (13), Mount Ayr (14), Hudson (15)
CLASS 3A
|
No.
|
School
|
Record
|
LW
|
1
|
Davenport Assumption
|
9-1
|
1
|
2
|
Mount Vernon
|
15-1
|
2
|
3
|
Williamsburg
|
11-5
|
3
|
4
|
West Burlington/Notre Dame
|
10-1
|
4
|
5
|
Northeast
|
10-2
|
5
|
6
|
West Liberty
|
6-3
|
7
|
7
|
Estherville-Lincoln Central
|
13-3
|
8
|
8
|
Davis County
|
9-1
|
9
|
9
|
Sergeant Bluff-Luton
|
11-2
|
13
|
10
|
Sioux Center
|
10-3
|
10
|
11
|
Saydel
|
9-0
|
NR
|
12
|
Anamosa
|
3-6
|
6
|
13
|
Roland-Story
|
5-4
|
12
|
14
|
Spirit Lake
|
13-2
|
14
|
15
|
Albia
|
7-3
|
NR
Dropped Out: Ballard (11), Sumner-Fredericksburg (15)
Class 4A
|
No.
|
1
|
ADM
|
12-0
|
2
|
2
|
Winterset
|
9-3
|
1
|
3
|
Clear Creek-Amana
|
13-1
|
3
|
4
|
Carlisle
|
6-2
|
4
|
5
|
Norwalk
|
10-1
|
13
|
6
|
Dallas Center-Grimes
|
10-3
|
12
|
7
|
Indianola
|
8-4
|
5
|
8
|
Fairfield
|
5-4
|
7
|
9
|
Creston
|
7-2
|
11
|
10
|
Knoxville
|
7-1
|
14
|
11
|
Western Dubuque
|
8-9
|
8
|
12
|
North Scott
|
10-1
|
NR
|
13
|
Bondurant-Farrar
|
8-5
|
6
|
14
|
North Polk
|
6-6
|
10
|
15
|
Bishop Heelan
|
9-4
|
15
Dropped Out: Oskaloosa (9)
Class 5A
|
No.
|
School
|
Record
|
LW
|
1
|
Johnston
|
12-1
|
3
|
2
|
Waukee Northwest
|
11-2
|
1
|
3
|
Muscatine
|
11-1
|
4
|
4
|
Fort Dodge
|
10-3
|
2
|
5
|
Linn-Mar
|
13-0
|
7
|
6
|
Ankeny Centennial
|
8-6
|
5
|
7
|
West Des Moines Valley
|
9-5
|
6
|
8
|
Pleasant Valley
|
5-4
|
10
|
9
|
Southeast Polk
|
5-5
|
8
|
10
|
Iowa City Liberty
|
15-3
|
9
|
11
|
Ames
|
10-4
|
13
|
12
|
Dubuque Hempstead
|
10-0
|
NR
|
13
|
Cedar Rapids Prairie
|
10-4
|
12
|
14
|
Bettendorf
|
4-5
|
11
|
15
|
Ankeny
|
7-4
|
NR
Dropped Out: Waukee (14), Cedar Rapids Kennedy (15)