UScellular Turns on Additional 5G Network for Area Consumers

UScellular customers in Iowa now have additional access to the company’s 5G network. The company recently added 5G coverage in parts of four communities. They are Dows, Garner, Lake Mills and Rockford.

Currently, more than 650 communities across Iowa are covered by UScellular’s 5G network. Additional 5G coverage will be added to enhance the network experience for UScellular customers in Iowa.

UScellular made a $194.8 million investment in its Iowa network during 2021. This includes $29.3 in general network upgrades, $21.3 million in 5G modernizations and $144.2 million in 5G spectrum that will bring additional benefits in the coming years and advances the company’s multi-year 5G network strategy.

This initial 5G network deployment is on the company’s 600 MHz spectrum and will provide customers in Iowa communities with faster data speeds, seamless video chatting and a more responsive mobile experience. The company has a growing portfolio of 5G smartphones from Apple, Google and Samsung, connected devices and IoT solutions with a range of price points for everyone to experience 5G.

A 5G coverage map is available at https://www.uscellular.com/coverage-map. This will be updated as more 5G network coverage is added. For more information about UScellular’s 5G network, please go to https://www.uscellular.com/plans/network-innovation/5g-technology.