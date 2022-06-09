Robert “Bob” D. Baack, 92, of Britt passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 8, 2002, at his home surrounded by his family.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, July 15, 2022, at First Lutheran Church in Britt with Pastor Anna Wolf officiating.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday.

Inurnment will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Memorial Park Cemetery. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.