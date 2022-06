Temperatures will be on the rise yet again this week and with them will come the need to cool off. In Lake Mills, residents can purchase pool passes according to City Clerk Diane Price.

The website address is Lakemillsiowa.gov. The aquatic center can also be reached by calling (641) 592-3591.

The pool is currently staffed but Price admits there are still openings.

Lifeguards need to be Red Cross trained and certified. Interested individuals can contact the aquatic center for more individuals.