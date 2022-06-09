Sports
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL AND SOFTBALL SCORES: 6/9/2022
SOFTBALL
KIOW – Bishop Garrigan 12 Forest City 0 4 innings
KHAM – Belmond-Klemme 14 West Hancock 1 4 innings
TIC West
Lake Mills 12 North Iowa 1
TIC EAST
#1 Central Springs 8 Newman Catholic 0
Saint Ansgar 28 Northwood-Kensett 0
Osage 10 Rockford 2
West Fork 1 North Butler 0
New Hampton 15 Nashua-Plainfield 3
BASEBALL
TIC WEST
Forest City 8 Bishop Garrigan 4
North Union 8 Eagle Grove 4
TIC EAST
Newman Catholic 4 Central Springs 1
Saint Ansgar 13 Northwood-Kensett 1
Osage 11 Rockford 0
North Butler 8 West Fork 6
NCC
Clear Lake 17 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 7