Sports

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL AND SOFTBALL SCORES: 6/9/2022

Photo of Zarren Egesdal Zarren Egesdal37 mins agoLast Updated: June 9, 2022

SOFTBALL

KIOW – Bishop Garrigan 12 Forest City 0 4 innings

KHAM – Belmond-Klemme 14 West Hancock 1 4 innings

TIC West

Lake Mills 12 North Iowa 1

TIC EAST

#1 Central Springs 8 Newman Catholic 0

Saint Ansgar 28 Northwood-Kensett 0

Osage 10 Rockford 2

West Fork 1 North Butler 0

New Hampton 15 Nashua-Plainfield 3

BASEBALL

TIC WEST

Forest City 8 Bishop Garrigan 4

North Union 8 Eagle Grove 4

TIC EAST

Newman Catholic 4 Central Springs 1

Saint Ansgar 13 Northwood-Kensett 1

Osage 11 Rockford 0

North Butler 8 West Fork 6

NCC

Clear Lake 17 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 7

 

 

Photo of Zarren Egesdal Zarren Egesdal37 mins agoLast Updated: June 9, 2022
Photo of Zarren Egesdal

Zarren Egesdal

ADVERTISEMENT

Back to top button