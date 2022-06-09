Grassley Commends Child Advocate Volunteers in Senate Resolution

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) joined Sens. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) and Todd Young (R-Ind.) on a resolution recognizing specially trained volunteers who advocate in courtrooms and other settings on behalf of survivors of child abuse, neglect and abandonment. The bipartisan resolution, which passed the Senate at the end of May, honors Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) and Guardian Ad Litem (GAL) volunteers for their life-changing work with children experiencing abuse or neglect and designates June 6 as CASA/GAL Volunteers Day.

“Volunteers who work tirelessly to support children in need deserve our gratitude. They play a critical role in guiding young people through challenging moments and have a lasting positive impact on their lives. Our resolution is one small way we can thank volunteers for giving their time and attention to advocate for vulnerable children,” Grassley said.

CASA and GAL operate in 49 states and the District of Columbia. Their network includes 950 state and local programs, including 12 in Iowa, which support more than 93,000 volunteers and 242,000 children.

Sens. James Lankford (R-Okla.), Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.), Michael Braun (R-Ind.), Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) are also cosponsors of the resolution.

Grassley is a leading advocate for children in foster care and in need of support. He is the co-founder and co-chair of the Senate Caucus on Foster Youth and has played a key role in passing legislation like the Family First Prevention Services Act, which provided more resources for keeping families together and supporting kids at risk of entering child welfare.

Information regarding child advocate volunteer opportunities can be found by visiting the Iowa Child Advocacy Board’s website.