Crop Report Released for the First Week of June

A few days of light rainfall resulted in 4.8 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending June 5, 2022, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Fieldwork activities included replanting wet fields, cutting hay, and chemical applications where winds allowed.

Topsoil moisture conditions rated 2% very short, 12% short, 78% adequate and 8% surplus. Subsoil moisture conditions rated 3% very short, 17% short, 74% adequate and 6% surplus.

Planting is almost complete, with 98% of Iowa’s corn crop planted, 11 days behind last year but 3 days ahead of the 5-year average. Eighty-seven percent of the corn crop has emerged, 6 days behind last year and 1 day behind average. Corn condition rated 86% good to excellent. Ninety-four percent of soybeans have been planted, 5 days behind last year but 6 days ahead of the 5-year average. Sixty-nine percent of soybeans have emerged, 1 week behind last year but 1 day ahead of average. Iowa’s first soybean condition rating of the crop year was 0% very poor, 2% poor, 16% fair, 67% good, and 15% excellent. Ninety six percent of the oat crop has emerged, almost 2 weeks behind last year and 1 week behind the 5-year average.

Twenty-two percent of the oat crop has headed, 5 days behind last year. Iowa’s oat condition rated 82% good to excellent. Forty-two percent of the State’s first cutting of alfalfa hay has been completed. All Hay condition rated 73% good to excellent. Pasture condition rated 64% good to excellent. No livestock issues were reported.

IOWA PRELIMINARY WEATHER SUMMARY

Provided by Justin Glisan, Ph.D., State Climatologist

Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship

Several weather disturbances brought widespread rains to Iowa during the first week of June, the start of meteorological summer. While northwestern Iowa reported above-average totals, the remainder of the state was near to below average on moisture.

Temperatures also fluctuated through the reporting period as various air masses filtered across Iowa. Most of the state observed seasonal conditions with warmer readings in eastern Iowa and below-average temperatures in the northwest; the statewide average temperature was 66.6 degrees, 0.9 degree above normal.

Area Weather Summary

The area is looking cooler than normal and nearly wetter. The average highs for the first week of June were at 72.2 degrees. The normal is 75.5 degrees which means the area highs are 3.3 degrees cooler than normal. The average lows are about the same. They range around 62.2 degrees whereas the normal is 55.3 degrees. This leaves the area 3.1 degrees cooler than normal.

Precipitation is near normal with the area normally getting 1.65 inches of precipitation. So far, we have received 1.47 inches which means we are .18 of an inch below normal. they area could match or exceed the normal for the month in the coming days as rain is expected beginning Thursday night and continuing thru Sunday night.