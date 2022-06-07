The Wright County election results show Senator Charles Grassley winning in the county with 73.4% of the votes cast over Jim Carlin. Governor Kim Reynolds ran unopposed for her seat as did Secretary of State Paul Pate for his. U. S. Representative Randy Feenstra also ran unopposed for his 4th District seat in the House.

A contested race for State Auditor on the Republican side saw Todd Halibur edge out Mary Ann Hanusa 546 to 464 votes. All other seats ran unopposed.

On the Democratic side, the U. S. Senator race found Michael Franken winning the county vote over Abbey Finkenauer 162 to 97 votes while Glenn Hurst managed 11 votes. On the Secretary of State seat, the Democrats voted for Joel Miller over Eric Van Lacker 164 votes to 73.

No Democrats ran for seats on the Board of Supervisors District 2, County Treasurer, County Recorder, or County Attorney. All other seats were uncontested.