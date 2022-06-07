The Worth County election results show that Senator Chuck Grassley defeated Jim Carlin with 68% of the vote 483 to 225.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds ran unopposed as did Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate.

For the Republican primary for Iowa State Auditor, Todd Halibur won with 52% of the vote over Mary Ann Hanusa 312 to 278 votes.

Another contested race was for the State Representative Jane Bloomingdale who won with 69% of the vote over Deb Hild 493 to 221 votes.

All other seats ran unopposed.

On the Democratic side of the primary, Abbey Finkenauer won with 60% of the vote for United States Senator over Michael Franken and Glenn Hurst.

All other seats ran unopposed.

As a result of the primary elections, it will be Finkenauer challenging Grassley for the U. S. Senate seat he holds. The governors race is shaping up to be Deidre DeJear against Governor Kim Reynolds.