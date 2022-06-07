Secretary Pate on Today’s Election

Today people will head to the polls to vote for their party candidates for the general election. Area voters who are not registered to do so, still have time according to Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate.

Concerns still linger with respect to election integrity. According to Pate, the voting terminals are not tied to the internet.

One of the biggest problems voters will encounter is not being prepared. This comes in numerous forms whether it is for what candidate to vote for or even how to get to the polling place.

Some find it enjoyable to carpool to ensure that everyone gets out to vote and it becomes a social event with friends. Pate is completely in favor of that.

Polls are open from 7am to 8pm Tuesday.