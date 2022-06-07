Gary Rockow Seeks Seat as a Hancock Supervisor

The Board of Supervisors in Hancock County are tackling several issues that affect the future of the county and there are candidates in the running for the two available seats who believe they can do a better job.

Gary Rockow is one of those individuals. He believes the job is more than just a position and wants to be more involved in the day-to-day operation of the county.

Rockow believes that the county is on a good track but can do better. He wants to see and make change where it is needed.

Rockow believes that there is room for growth in the business and industry sector.

He also sees drainage as a vital part of the county government system. However, he believes that there might need to be change with some of the laws surrounding them.

Rockow admits that he is a man of faith and that he will need to work directly with department heads to get a complete in depth look at every aspect of county government, but he is willing to learn and most importantly, listen to the people of the county.