Durby Seeks Another Term as Supervisor

On June 6th, voters will decide who will take the seats of two Winnebago County Supervisors. One of those who is running for re-election. Terry Durby is the incumbent for the seat in District 1. He believes that he has served his constituents well over the last twelve years which have seen a number of challenges.

Durby also pointed to other successes which have strengthened the county in business and industry along with job growth potential.

The position of supervisor requires you to understand and execute a number of different laws concerning drainage, zoning, utilities, roads, conservation, and county business. This means that supervisors must stay current on everything.

Now a new crisis is on the horizon. What to do about emergency medical services in the county. Right now, hubs are extremely under-staffed and those who are there are working on call shifts above and beyond their usual weekly assignments.

There are still concerns over wind power in the county and how they are taxed. Durby explained that the county will eventually reap the rewards of the wind generation units in the county.

Durby believes that the county is growing despite national economic trends. He sees growth but also a need to keep what we have in business and industry.