Agnes A. (Anderson) Hendrickson passed away on Sunday, June 5, 2022 at Iowa Specialty Hospital in Clarion.

Funeral Service for Agnes Hendrickson will be held on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 1:00 PM at First United Methodist Church, 201 3rd Avenue North East in Clarion with Reverend Mike Gudka officiating. Burial will be held at Evergreen Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 from 6:00 – 8:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Home

1801 Central Avenue East

Clarion, Iowa 50525

515-532-2233