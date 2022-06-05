Sunday Talk: Feenstra Tours His District

by U. S. Representative 4th District Randy Feenstra

TOURING MORTON BUILDINGS IN SPENCER

On Tuesday, I kicked off another leg of my 39 County Tour. On my first stop, I toured Morton Buildings in Spencer where they specialize in farm sheds and agricultural construction for Iowa farmers.

I’ll continue to advocate for the 4th District businesses that support our farmers and their families as they feed our country and the world.

VISITING AG. PROPERTY SOLUTIONS IN EMMETSBURG

On my second stop, I visited Ag. Property Solutions – a general contractor for swine, dairy, and poultry producers – in Emmetsburg.

We discussed the importance of helping our 4th District farmers navigate red tape and producing the world’s most abundant food supply.

STOPPING BY WELLS AG SUPPLY IN FONDA On my third stop, I stopped by Wells Ag Supply in Fonda. We discussed issues important to the agriculture community in the 4th District, especially addressing the rising cost of inputs. In Congress, I’ll continue to deliver results for the small businesses that power our economy. CATTLE MARKET ROUNDUP WITH THE IOWA CATTLEMEN’S ASSOCIATION On the last stop of my day, I wrapped up National Beef Month at a roundtable in Cherokee with Senator Chuck Grassley to talk about our Cattle Price Discovery and Transparency Act to bring fairness to the cattle market. Holding the Big Four Meat Packers accountable for their price-fixing schemes has been a top priority for me since before I was elected to Congress because our independent producers deserve a level playing field to sell their product. It’s time for the big packers to play by the rules that were set long ago.

WORKING TO GET INFANT FORMULA BACK ON THE SHELVES

The formula crisis is impacting families in Iowa and across the nation, including my friend Rep. Megan Jones from Sioux Rapids. She’s a mom of four with a fifth baby on the way. Check out her op-ed in the Storm Lake Times Pilot on how Republicans in Des Moines and D.C. are working to get formula back on the shelves. The wellbeing of our children and families demands nothing less.

ONE MORE THING: 4TH DISTRICT IOWAN IS COMPETING IN WORLD LIVESTOCK AUCTIONEER CHAMPIONSHIP