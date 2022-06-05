Hancock County Board to Review Carbon Pipeline Project

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9am with an open forum to allow residents to voice their opinion on issues facing the county. If there are any new issues brought up by residents, the board cannot act on them, but may set a date and time on a future agenda to act on them.

Last week, the board explored what to do about rural recycling. This week, Chris LaMont of Midwest Waste returns to give an update on recycling containers and other possible solutions to the issue of rural recycling.

Hancock County Engineer Jeremy Purvis will address the current state of secondary roads and ask that a correction be made to the Resolution on Temporary Road Closing. The board may act on that requestor ask for clarification.

Summit Carbon Solutions continues to try and acquire easements and right of ways in the county. They are meeting with stiff resistance from many county farmers and landowners. Derek Montgomery with Summit Carbon Solutions will go before the board and give a general project update.