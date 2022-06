The summer camping season is underway and DNR State Parks Bureau chief, Sherry Arntzen, hopes everyone remembers the rules and etiquette of the great outdoors.

Arntzen says you’ll usually have lots of people around you, and it’s important to think of others.

She says don’t let crowded conditions ruin your experience.

Arntzen says reservations for sites filled quickly, as did the first-come, first-serve sites.