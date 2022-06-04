North Iowa Outdoors: Stay Safe in the Sun

This week’s temperatures in the area were fairly on target for the season, but soon enough, we’ll be getting into the hot, humid days of summer. Thursday was Heat Awareness Day in Iowa and meteorologist Donna Dubberke, at the National Weather Service, explained the goals.

Many will return to the area lakes and streams this weekend. As such, they may get over exposure to the sun. She notes that spending too much time outside can mean more than just a bad case of sunburn.

Area motorists need to take special care with their passengers when the weather starts to warm up.

Find more tips about heat awareness at www.weather.gov/dmx