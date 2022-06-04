Lincoln J. McCormick, 8 1/2 passed away May 29, 2022 wrapped in the arms of his loving parents.

A Service to Celebrate his life will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 6, 2022 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 246 South Clark Street, Forest City, IA 50436 with Rev. Rod Hopp officiating.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., where the family will be present until 3:30 p.m. at the church on Sunday, June 5, 2022.

Memorials may be directed in care of Lincoln’s family.

Comfortable attire is suggested; seeing others in Super Hero, Minecraft and Forest City Indian gear always made Lincoln happy!

Lincoln Joseph McCormick was born November 7, 2013 in Mason City, the eldest son of William Joseph Elias and Danielle Mae (Dolphin) McCormick. He grew up in Forest City with his siblings, Elizabeth, Ana, Evie and Elias. He just completed 2nd grade at Forest City Elementary. He had dreams of becoming an engineer and utilizing his unmatched problem solving skills to change the world.

From a young age, Lincoln shared his gift of compassion with everyone around him. He cared deeply for his siblings, always watching over them (even if they squabbled just a little). His love for people was shared with his classmates, making friends with anyone and packing extra lunches, just in case. Lincoln was always ready to help, whether it was fixing toys and tinkering or assisting his teachers and fellow students in class. His body and mind never stopped moving. Lincoln was constantly researching his next goal or project and finding the resources necessary to complete it. Whether it was long video game conquests or 3D printing new nerf guns, his eyes were always set on success.

Living on the acreage taught Lincoln how to depend on his family. He took great pride in helping in the garden and providing the harvest to feed them. His smile and laugh were nothing short of contagious. You could see his huge heart through his smiling eyes.

Prior to his untimely passing, Lincoln had a fun and eventful weekend with his family. He was quoted saying “This was the best weekend ever!”

Those left to carry on his story are his parents, William and Danielle; siblings, Elizabeth, Anastasia “Ana”, Genevieve “Evie”, and Elias; paternal grandparents, Philip Lincoln and Christi Rae (Feddersen) McCormick of Clear Lake; maternal grandparents, Dale Eugene and Cynthia “Cindy” Mae (Gamble) Dolphin of Britt; a great-grandmother, Delores Mae Gamble of Garner; as well as numerous beloved aunts, uncles and cousins.

In Heaven he was reunited with his maternal and paternal great-grandparents, a younger sibling who passed before birth, and his dog Jax.