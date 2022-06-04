Hy-Vee Dietitians to Host a Series of Summer Events

Hy-Vee dietitians are ready to help kickoff summer with a focus on meals, classes and education to benefit children and families. This summer, the Hy-Vee dietitian team will host the following events:

FREE Hy-Vee KidsFit Summer Bash

Dietitians will host a free Hy-Vee KidsFit Summer Bash event from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, June 4 at select Hy-Vee locations. During the event, kids will be able to pick up a Hy-Vee KidsFit Summer Fun Box (while supplies last) that includes summer activities, healthy snacks and swag items. Each store will feature community partners hosting various activities, as well as a dietitian-led taste test station.

Out of the Box, Into the Kitchen: A Virtual Cooking Camp

This July, Hy-Vee dietitians will offer a virtual kids cooking camp to teach kids how to cook with ingredients to boost the flavor and nutrition of various dishes. This virtual camp is intended for children ages 5-12. There will be three opportunities to participate in the camp: July 11, 18 and 25. Individuals can register here.

FREE Kids in the Hy-Vee Virtual Kitchen Class

Each month, the Hy-Vee dietitian team will host a free cooking class for aspiring chefs. The goal is to help kids become comfortable and confident in the kitchen and improve their culinary skills through simple, follow-along recipes that increase the joy of cooking along the way. Classes are available for the following age groups: Little Chefs: Ages 3-7 and Junior Chefs: Ages 8+.

FREE Kids Food Group Virtual Store Tour

Hy-Vee dietitians will host kid-friendly virtual nutrition store tours focused on balanced nutrition from the five food groups, interactive food trivia and fun movement breaks. Participants will also receive shopping tips and product recommendations to improve the health of their whole family. Appropriate for kids ages 4 and older.

Freezer Meal Workshops (Virtual)

Throughout the summer, Hy-Vee dietitians will host virtual Freezer Meal Workshops designed to help families prep ahead while saving money and improving the overall health in their household. Individuals can register to receive a step-by-step guide, recipes, a shopping list and a Hy-Vee Aisles Online shoppable link.

FREE On-Demand All Pork Freezer Meal Workshop (Virtual)

Complimentary mini On-Demand Freezer Meal Workshops will be held June through August. In June, Hy-Vee dietitians will highlight three pork recipes: Italian Pork Tenderloin, Sweet & Spicy Pork Chops and Instant Pot BBQ Pork Ribs. Register here.

Hy-Vee’s team of registered dietitians also offer individualized services to help guide individuals on their health and wellness journey. Individuals can sign up for a free 30-minute Discovery Session to meet with a Hy-Vee dietitian.