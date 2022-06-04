Saturday Morning Fishing Report: Lakes Rank Area Fishing as Fair

NORTHWEST

Arrowhead Lake

Water temperature is in the upper 60s. Black Crappie – Fair: Find crappie along shore near woody structure; use small jigs and minnows. Bluegill – Fair: Expect to start seeing bluegill nests along shore and in areas of 2-6 feet of water with gravel/sand. These can be great areas to target larger bluegill with a small jig fished under a bobber.

Black Hawk Lake

The dredge is working in the east basin of the lake. The floating and submerged portions of pipe is marked with buoys. Dredge barges are marked with buoys; boaters should use caution and stay away from the equipment and pipe. Water levels are about 8 inches below the crest of the spillway. Surface water temperature is around 70 degrees. Water clarity is roughly 2.5 feet. Black Crappie – Fair: Most fish are 8- to 11-inches. Use small hair jigs (with or without bait), small live minnows or marabou jigs fished from shore. Areas along the stone pier, the fish house and along Ice House Point are the most popular spots; fish are being seen anywhere along rocky shorelines and dock/boat lift poles. Bluegill – Fair: Find bluegills along shore. Fish are 6- to 7-inches. Areas along shore in Town Bay and near the stone piers may be most productive. Walleye – Fair: Anglers are catching fish from shore and by boat. Boat anglers are trolling crankbaits with good success. Shore anglers are doing well using twisters or shallow diving crankbaits. Water clarity is 2-3 feet. Also try leaches or crawler fished under a bobber from shore.

Browns Lake

Water is around 70 degrees. Water clarity is about 8 inches. Water levels remain low; use caution when launching boats. Find crappie up to 10 inches near shore. Find channel catfish along shore near rocky areas and downed trees.

Brushy Creek Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Find crappie near the jetty and along shore in 5-20 feet of water near submerged trees. Use a small jig (with or without bait) or small minnows on a jig. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try plastics and traditional bass lures along submerged woody structure near shore. Walleye – Fair: Cast twisters or fish with minnows or leaches under a bobber. Yellow Perch – Slow.

North Twin Lake

Water levels are about a foot below the crest of the spillway; use caution when launching boats. Water temperatures are around 70 degrees. Water clarity is roughly 1.5 feet. Black Crappie – Fair: Crappie are near shore. Fish are 7- to 12-inches. Use small jigs and minnows from shore near downed trees in the water and along the docks, by dock and lift poles. Yellow Bass – Fair: Yellow bass are close to shore. Most fish are 7- to 8-inches.

Storm Lake (incl Little Storm Lake)

Surface water temperatures is around 70 degrees. All walleye between 19 and 25-inches must be immediately released unharmed at Storm Lake; no more than one walleye longer than 25-inches can be taken per day. Black Crappie – Fair: Use small live minnows and small jigs along shore docks, lifts and anywhere with rocky structure. Channel Catfish – Fair: Storm Lake has a good population of 4-6 pound catfish. Try cut bait, liver or crawlers fished on the bottom along shore. Walleye – Fair: Try fishing from shore with a lead head with a twister tail. Also try a jig with a crawler or tipped with a minnow. Shallow diving crankbaits can also work well from shore. Boat anglers are having luck with crawler harnesses and trolling crankbaits. Yellow Bass – Fair. Yellow Perch – Fair: Try crawlers and minnows fished under a bobber along shore.

Iowa’s free fishing weekend is this Friday the 3rd through Sunday. Iowa residents may fish without a license during these days (all other regulations must be followed). It’s a great chance to take a friend or family member out fishing. Surface water temperatures are around 70 degrees in most area lakes. For more information, contact the Black Hawk District office at 712-657-2638.

East Okoboji Lake

Lake temperature is in the upper 60s. The water level is 5 inches over crest. There has been a fairly good crappie and bluegill bite recently. Fish are moving shallower, making for great shoreline fishing. Trolling has been working very well. Black Crappie – Good. Bluegill – Good. Walleye – Fair: Try spinners, crankbaits and long and shallow shad raps. Yellow Bass – Fair.

Lost Island Lake

Many anglers have been successful; some sorting may be needed depending on which species you are targeting. Black Crappie – Good. Walleye – Fair. Yellow Perch – Fair.

Minnewashta Lake

Bluegill and crappie fishing has been good; some sorting may be needed. Black Crappie – Good. Bluegill – Good.

Silver Lake (Dickinson)

The late afternoon bite has been good. Walleye – Fair: Try spinners, crankbaits and long and shallow shad raps.

Spirit Lake

Water temperature is in the mid-60s. The lake is 15 inches below crest, making launching boats more difficult. Courtesy docks are in place. The walleye season is open. Black Crappie – Fair: Use a tube jig and bobber. Bluegill – Fair. Walleye – Fair: Try spinners, crankbaits and long and shallow shad raps. Yellow Perch – Fair.

West Okoboji Lake

Water temperature is in the lower 60s. The water level is 5 inches over crest. The panfish bite has been good around docks and hoists; many species of fish are starting to move in shallower. The walleye season is open. Black Crappie – Fair. Bluegill – Fair. Largemouth Bass – Fair. Smallmouth Bass – Fair.

Iowans can enjoy free fishing weekend starting Friday the 3rd till Sunday. Take a friend or family member out without the need of a license; all other regulations must be followed. This week’s forecast calls for temperatures in the 70s. Courtesy docks are in place. Most area lake temperatures are in the 60s. Water clarity is fairly good on most area lakes. Bass and panfish are moving to shallower water from the basins, making shore and dock fishing easier. For current conditions, call the Spirit Lake District Office at 712-336-1840.

NORTHEAST

Cedar River (above Nashua)

Water levels are stabilizing. Clarity is improving. Fish eddies and current breaks. Channel Catfish – Excellent: Try a hook loaded with a crawler, chub, chicken livers or stinkbait. Northern Pike – Fair: Find pike in shallow vegetated areas out of current. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Find smallies below the dams; use a hook tipped with a ringworm, twister tail or nightcrawler. Walleye – Good: Try worms or minnows under a slip bobber with enough weight to get your bait near the bottom.

Decorah District Streams

The 2022 Trout Stream Stocking calendar is available on our Trout Fishing webpage. Streams are in decent condition, even with recent rain. Streams with better watersheds will clear faster. Brook Trout – Good: Numerous insect hatches on sunny afternoons. Use midge, caddis, mayfly or scud patterns for hungry brookies. Brown Trout – Excellent: Rain water flowing into streams is bringing a fresh supply of food for curious brownies. Try spinnerbaits or crankbaits near or around structure. Midge and gnat hatches remain strong. Rainbow Trout – Excellent: Freshly stocked rainbow trout are waiting for anglers. Use small spinnerbaits, hair jigs or hooks tipped with a worm or minnow floating past structure or around large rocks.

Lake Hendricks

Water temperature is in the 60s. Clarity is improving. Black Crappie – Fair: Find crappie in 6 to 8 feet of water. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegills are building nests or shallow depressions in the soft substrate to lay their eggs. Try a small piece of worm to catch one of these beauties. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use a worm on a hook just off the bottom near stumps. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Find fish near shore with crankbaits or jig tipped with a brightly colored plastic tail.

Lake Meyer

Anglers are finding hit-and-miss action as the water warms. Aquatic vegetation density is present, but not to the surface yet. Water temperature is in the mid-60s. Black Crappie – Fair: Find crappie in 6 to 8 feet of water around submersed vegetation. Bluegill – Fair: Water temperatures are still cool. Find a cove out of the wind. Use an ice fishing jig tipped with a small piece of worm. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try a chunk of worm or squished minnow fished off the bottom near stumps or other woody debris. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Bass are in shallow. Try crankbaits or a jig with plastic tail.

North Bear Creek

Bridge replacement work is starting on the Sacquitne Bridge on 360th St. Stream access and parking lot remain open; be courteous to workers. Rainbow Trout – Excellent: Stocked weekly from April through October.

Turkey River (below Clermont)

Water levels are stabilizing. Water temperatures is in the 60s. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Try fishing the eddies and drop-offs. Walleye – Good: Find walleye in current breaks or eddies; use crankbaits or spinnerbaits. White Sucker – Good: Use a piece of worm on a hook fished on the stream bottom.

Upper Iowa River (below Decorah)

Water levels are stabilizing. Water temperatures are in the low 60s. Smallmouth Bass – Slow: Find deeper holes and eddies. Try fishing near the bottom. Walleye – Good: Anglers are catching 10-inch walleye with a jig tipped with a natural colored twister tail in the edges of eddies. White Sucker – Good: Sucker fishing is heating up with warmer temperatures. Find fish off the bottom using a jig tipped with a worm.

Volga Lake

Water temperature is in the mid-60s. Water clarity is over 5 feet. The main park road will be closed weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to install a culvert. Access to park from Heron Rd. See park bulletin for more information. Black Crappie – Fair: Use small jigs tipped with plastic tails or minnows off jetties. Bluegill – Fair: Anglers are finding gills off the jetties. Try a small piece of worm under a bobber. Channel Catfish – Fair: Trophy-sized catfish are abundant in this lake. Use a dead chub or squished minnow fished off the bottom near woody debris. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use crankbaits and a slow retrieve in drop-offs and around brush piles and other attracting structures.

This weekend is Free Fishing weekend for Iowa residents. Get outside and wet a line on some of Iowa’s best and wildest waterbodies. Chance of showers through the weekend. Temperatures in the upper 70s to 50s by Monday. Area river and stream water levels are stabilizing with recent rain; clarity if fair on most. For current fishing information, please call the Chuck Gipp Decorah Fish Hatchery at 563-382-8324.

Alice Wyth Lake

Anglers are catching crappie.

Big Woods Lake

Anglers are catching crappie with the spawn underway. Black Crappie – Fair: The lake is up; concentrate your efforts in the shallows near structure. Use a crappie minnow under a slip bobber or cast colored tube jigs. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Cast spinnerbaits, crankbaits or topwater baits.

Casey Lake (aka Hickory Hills Lake)

Anglers are catching bass, bluegill and crappie. Black Crappie – Good: Try a crappie minnow under a slip bobber or cast colored tube jigs in the shallows near structure. Bluegill – Excellent: Use a piece of worm or crawler under a slip bobber in shallow water areas off of the jetties or cove areas. Largemouth Bass – Good: Cast spinnerbaits, crankbaits or topwater baits.

Cedar River (Nashua to La Porte City)

Anglers are catching walleye, channel catfish and smallmouth bass. Channel Catfish – Fair: Anchor above tree snags using stink bait, cut baits or chicken livers. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Cast spinnerbaits or crankbaits near rocky shoreline areas. Walleye – Fair: Cast a jig and plastic tipped with a half crawler or crankbaits.

George Wyth Lake

Largemouth Bass – Good: Cast spinnerbaits, crankbaits or topwater baits. Northern Pike – Fair: Cast bucktail spinnerbaits or troll crankbaits.

Lake Delhi

Anglers are catching crappie and bass. Concentrate on areas along the shoreline with fallen trees or rocky shoreline. Black Crappie – Good: Try a crappie minnow under a slip bobber or cast colored tube jigs in the shallows near structure. Largemouth Bass – Good: Cast spinnerbaits, crankbaits or topwater baits.

Manchester District Streams

Manchester District trout streams are in excellent condition. Brown Trout – Good: Use small jigs or spinnerbaits. Try fly fishing topwater with the upcoming warm weather. Rainbow Trout – Good: Try small jigs or spinnerbaits.

Maquoketa River (above Monticello)

Reports of walleye and smallmouth bass being caught on the Maquoketa River. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Cast spinnerbaits or crankbaits near rocky shoreline areas. Walleye – Fair: Cast a jig and plastic tipped with a half crawler or crankbaits.

Shell Rock River (Greene to Shell Rock)

Reports of anglers catching channel catfish, walleye and smallmouth bass on the Shell Rock River. Channel Catfish – Good: Look for fallen tree snags anchoring above; use chicken livers or stink bait rigs. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Cast spinnerbaits or crankbaits near rocky shoreline areas. Walleye – Fair: Cast a jig and plastic tipped with a half crawler or crankbaits.

Wapsipinicon River (Tripoli to Troy Mills)

Anglers are catching walleye, smallmouth bass and channel catfish on the Wapsipinicon River. Channel Catfish – Fair: Look for fallen tree snags anchoring above; use chicken livers or stink bait rigs. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Cast spinnerbaits or crankbaits near rocky shoreline areas. Walleye – Fair: Cast a jig and plastic tipped with a half crawler or crankbaits.

Interior rivers and cold water trout streams are in excellent condition. Anglers are catching some walleye, smallmouth bass and channel catfish on the interior rivers. Black Hawk County area lakes are winding down for crappie, but are targeting bluegill with the upcoming spawn. Contact your local area bait shops for the most recent hot spots. For more information, contact the Manchester Hatchery at 563-927-3276.

MISSISSIPPI RIVER

Mississippi River Pool 9

Water level is 11.8 feet at Lansing and is receding slowly. Ramps have some water over them. Water is muddy; some debris is coming downriver. Water temperature is 70 degrees. Army road is closed due to high water. Black Crappie – Fair: Anglers are catching crappies in the flooded timber on crappie rigs with minnows. Bluegill – Good: Use light tackle tipped with piece of worm in areas away from current along the weed edges in backwaters. Channel Catfish – Good: Expect the catfish bite to pick up with a warm-up in temperatures. Try cut bait or crawlers fished along current breaks of side channels. Flathead Catfish – Good: The flathead bite is picking up with the warmer temperatures. Try a shiner or small bluegill for bait. Freshwater Drum – Fair: Freshwater drum bite is coming on. Use a weighted crawler rig in the current anywhere from shore. Largemouth Bass – Good: Cast jigs or jerk baits in woody cover in the shallows of backwaters. Northern Pike – Slow: Cast crankbaits off vegetation lines or near the mouth of tributary streams. Sauger – Fair: Use hair jigs with minnows in slacker current near tailwater areas. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Smallmouth are getting more active along main channel rock structure. Cast inline spinners or crankbaits along the faster current. Walleye – Fair: Try hair jigs or drifting a crawler on three-way rigs in current breaks and structure near shoreline of the tailwaters or side channel structure. Yellow Perch – Fair: Perch bite has slowed this week. Try jigging minnows or a piece of crawler; avoid the heavy current.

Mississippi River Pool 10

Water level is 621.7 feet at Lynxville and is slowly receding. Ramps have some water over them. Water is muddy; some debris is coming downriver. Rollers are out at the dam. Water temperature is 71 degrees. Sny Magill and Nobles Island are still closed due to water over the road. Black Crappie – Fair: Anglers are catching crappies in the flooded timber on crappie rigs with minnows. Bluegill – Good: Use light tackle tipped with piece of worm in areas away from current along the weed edges in backwaters. Channel Catfish – Good: Expect the catfish bite to pick up with a warm-up in temperatures. Try cut bait or crawlers fished along current breaks of side channels. Flathead Catfish – Good: The flathead bite is picking up with the warmer temperatures. Try a shiner or small bluegill for bait. Freshwater Drum – Good: Freshwater drum bite is coming on. Use a weighted crawler rig in the current anywhere from shore. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Cast jigs or jerk baits in woody cover in the shallows of backwaters. Northern Pike – Fair: Cast crankbaits off vegetation lines or near the mouth of tributary streams.. Sauger – Slow: Try hair jigs with minnows in slacker current near tailwater areas. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Smallmouth are getting more active along main channel rock structure. Cast inline spinners or crankbaits along the faster current. Walleye – Slow: Use hair jigs or drift a crawler on three-way rigs in current breaks and structure near shoreline of the tailwaters or side channel structure. Yellow Perch – Fair: Perch bite has slowed this week. Try jigging minnows or a piece of crawler; avoid the heavy current.

Mississippi River Pool 11

Water level is 12.6 feet and is slowly receding. Ramps have some water over them. Water is muddy; some debris is coming downriver. Rollers are out at the dam. Water temperature is near 65 degrees. Black Crappie – Fair: Anglers are catching crappies in the flooded timber on crappie rigs with minnows. Bluegill – Good: Use light tackle tipped with piece of worm in areas away from current along the weed edges in backwaters. Channel Catfish – Good: Expect the catfish bite to pick up with a warm-up in temperatures. Try cut bait or crawlers fished along current breaks of side channels. Flathead Catfish – Good: The flathead bite is picking up with the warmer temperatures. Try a shiner or small bluegill for bait. Freshwater Drum – Good: Freshwater drum bite is coming on. Use a weighted crawler rig in the current anywhere from shore. Largemouth Bass – Good: Cast jigs or crankbaits in woody cover in the shallows of backwaters. Northern Pike – Slow: Cast crankbaits off vegetation lines or near the mouth of tributary streams. Sauger – Slow: Try hair jigs with minnows in slacker current near tailwater areas. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Smallmouth are getting more active along main channel rock structure. Cast inline spinners or crankbaits along the faster current. Walleye – Slow: Use hair jigs or drift a crawler on three-way rigs in current breaks and structure near shoreline of the tailwaters or side channel structure. Yellow Perch – Fair: Perch bite has slowed this week. Try jigging minnows or use a piece of crawler.

Upper Mississippi River is expected to slowly recede. Fish are biting with many panfish being caught in areas out of the current. Water temperature is in the 70s. Water clarity is reduced with some debris moving down river. Walleye slot length limits now apply on the entire Iowa border of the Mississippi River. All walleyes less than 15 inches long and between 20-27 inches must be immediately released. One walleye over 27 inches may be kept. Walleye/sauger combined daily limit 6/possession 12.

Mississippi River Pool 12

Water levels are 13.1 feet at the Lock and Dam and 15.0 feet at the RR bridge. Water clarity is good. Water levels are receding. Water temperature is around 70 degrees. Water is slowly receding from action flood stage at the RR bridge. Bluegill – Good: Check various harbors in Dubuque for bluegills; use a worm and bobber in 3 feet or less of water. Bobber and worm rigs work best. Channel Catfish – Good: Channel cats are starting to bite and being picked up occasionally by bluegill anglers in the backwaters. Catfish spawning is just around the corner. Flathead Catfish – Good: Banklines are starting to appear up and down the river. Most anglers are using live bullheads for bait. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: Lots of drum are taken in areas of moderate current with a egg sinker and worm rig. Keep fish on ice if you plan to eat them; they can be very good table fare. Largemouth Bass – Good: Bass of all sizes are being reported mostly from backwater areas on spinnerbaits and swimbaits. Northern Pike – Good: Some nice pike are being reported on spinnerbaits. Find fish along the newly established vegetation lines. Sauger – Fair: Walleye and sauger angling has started out slow in Pool 12; most anglers are using jig and minnow rigs. Angling improved this week; a few nice catches were reported. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Use a spinnerbait or crankbait along rock lines with moderate current. White Crappie – Fair: Crappie are being taken in marina areas and backwaters. Use a minnow attached to a small jig head in 3 feet of water or less. Bite seems to be tailing off. Yellow Perch – Good: Spring can be a good season to hit tailwater yellow perch. Minnow heads and worms are the preferred bait. Keep the worm short and straight on your hooks.

Mississippi River Pool 13

The water level at the Bellevue Lock is slowing receding at near 13.8 feet. The water temperature is around 70 degrees. Boat ramps are open; some debris is floating due to higher water. The Bellevue DNR ramp is experiencing some minor flooding. The Lock and Dam gates are open. Bluegill – Good: Try a simple bobber and worm in the Sabula area backwaters. Channel Catfish – Good: The channel cat bite has started; most anglers are using prepared catfish baits or cut shad. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: Lots of drum are taken in areas of moderate current with a egg sinker and worm rig. Keep your fish on ice if plan to eat them; they can be very good table fare. Largemouth Bass – Good: Nice bass are being caught in the Spring Lake area; other places in the pool are producing bass of all sizes. Most anglers are using spinnerbaits or swimbaits. Northern Pike – Good: Use gaudy white spinners . Paddlefish – No Report: Paddlefish season is closed for the year. Rainbow Trout – Good: Now is your final opportunity to fish the Bellevue Kids pond until this fall. Some trout remain in the pond, but it will soon be covered in vegetation. Windy days are the best to fish as the floating vegetation will blow to one end of the pond. Smallmouth Bass– Fair: Try spinnerbaits or crankbaits along rock lines. Walleye – Fair: The bite has been slow, but is picking up. Anglers are often targeting larger sloughs with crankbaits. White Bass – Fair: Small white bass have been reported in the tailwater area; use small white jigs or spinners. White Crappie – Fair: Use small minnows in brush piles in backwater areas. The fish will be shallow in 1 to 3 feet of water. The bite is tailing off, but some nice fish were found this spring. Yellow Perch – Good: The bite has been good at times; most anglers are using worms for bait.

Mississippi River Pool 14

The water level at the Fulton Lock and Dam is receding at 13.4 feet, 15.5 feet at Camanche, and 9.4 feet at Le Claire. Water temperature is around 70 degrees in the main channel. Water clarity is good. Bluegill – Good: Bluegills are on the bite throughout Pool 14; use a simple bobber and worm rig in 3 feet of water or less. Channel Catfish – Good: Try prepared cut bait or stink bait. They are preparing to spawn and can be very vulnerable to angling right now. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: Lots of drum are taken in areas of moderate current with an egg sinker and worm rig. Keep your fish on ice if you plan to eat them; they can be very good table fare. Largemouth Bass – Good: Lots of bass of all sizes are being taken out of the larger backwater areas like Sunfish Lake and the Rock Creek Complex. Northern Pike – No Report: Pike are plentiful in Pool 14; anglers fishing northerns or even crappies will run across them. Paddlefish – No Report: Paddlefish season is closed for the year. Walleye – Good: Walleye angling has been picking up in the past few weeks with nice fish being reported. Several reports of fish that are above the slot limit being caught. Anglers are mainly using crankbaits. White Crappie – Good: Some crappie are being taken in marina areas around docks. A few reported around the fallen trees at Rock Creek. Yellow Perch – Good: Lots of small perch are in the system; the future for yellow perch fishing looks bright in Pool 14. Yellow perch are often caught by anglers fishing bluegills and crappies.

Mississippi River Pool 15

The water level is slowly receding at 13.5 feet at Rock Island. The water temperature is near 70 degrees. Water clarity is fair. Bluegill – No Report: Try marina areas as few backwaters exist on Pool 15. Channel Catfish – Good: Pool 15 is home to a large population of channel catfish. The channel cats bite has just started with most anglers picking them up on worms and prepared cut baits. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: Lots of drum are taken in areas of moderate current with an egg sinker and worm rig. Keep your fish on ice if you plan to eat them; they can be very good table fare.

River is slightly high, but the water has been fairly clear; lots of fishing opportunities are available. Water levels are slowly receding. Water temperatures are in the the lower 70s throughout the district. If you have angling questions, please call the Bellevue Fisheries Management Station at 563-880-8781.

SOUTHEAST

Big Hollow Lake

Water temperature is in the 70s. Curly-leaf pondweed beds are pretty thick in shallower water now. Duckweed continues to spread; not too bad yet. Black Crappie – Good: Crappies remain in 14-16 feet of water. Anglers are catching them using vertical jigging. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegills are hanging out deeper for a little while longer. They should move in shallow with the warm weather forecast. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Run something flashy along the edges of the flooded timber or cast soft plastics into the flooded timber. Muskellunge – Good: Some bass anglers are catching a big surprise when they hook into a musky while bass fishing. Some are between 48- and 52-inches.

Deep Lakes

Water is very clear. Water temperature is in the low to mid 70s when the sun is shining on all that sand. Bluegill – Good: Nice-sized bluegills are being caught out of some of the ponds. Use a bobber and worms.

Iowa River (Columbus Junction to Mississippi River)

The Iowa River came up about a foot during the first part of this week, but is reseeding now. Channel Catfish – Fair: Work the mouths of the feeder creeks with the recent rains. The fish are looking to them for food that was washed in with the rains.

Lake Belva Deer

Water temperature is in the low 70s. Curly-leaf pondweed beds are well established. Black Crappie – Fair: Crappie fishing slowed some. Crappies remain out along the outer edges of the weed beds and the edges of the flooded timber. Try slow trolling to find them. Bluegill – Good: Bite is improving as they move back onto the beds with the return of warmer water temperatures. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Find bass in shallow nesting or feeding on little YOY fishes.

Lake Darling

Water temperature is in the low 70s. Water clarity remains at 7-8 feet. Black Crappie – Fair: Crappies are suspended above the rock and brush piles off the points next to deeper water. Bluegill – Good: And back in they come. Anglers are catching bluegills on the beds again after a brief break due to cooler weather. Largemouth Bass – Good: Some bass nested earlier during the brief hot weather period; some baby bass are being seen now. Others are up on the nests now.

Lost Grove Lake

Water temperature is about 70 degrees. Weed beds are established. Water remains clear. Black Crappie – Fair: Look for crappie to be suspended above the deeper water habitat in 14-16 feet of water. No reports of many in shallow over the last week. Bluegill – Good: Bluegills have moved back onto the beds. Largemouth Bass – Good: Anglers are catching bass along the edges of the weed beds and in shallow water. Try spinnerbaits along the outside edges of the weed beds.

Skunk River (Rose Hill to Coppock)

The Skunk River is starting to drop some, but still more than enough water for jon boats. Channel Catfish – Good: Catfishing is holding steady; use live baits.

For more information on the above lakes call the Lake Darling Fisheries Office at 319- 694-2430.

Cedar River (Cedar Rapids to Moscow)

Channel Catfish – Fair. Shovelnose Sturgeon – Good: Try a crawler on the bottom.

Central Park Lake

Black Crappie – Fair. Bluegill – Good. Channel Catfish – Fair. Largemouth Bass – Good. Redear Sunfish – Good.

Coralville Reservoir

Channel Catfish – Fair: Try drifting or trolling cut bait in the channel.

Diamond Lake

Black Crappie – Good: Look for spawning fish along the shallow rock or brush. Bluegill – Fair. Channel Catfish – Fair.

Green Castle Lake

Black Crappie – Fair. Bluegill – Fair.

Hannen Lake

Channel Catfish – Fair. Largemouth Bass – Good.

Iowa Lake (Iowa Co.)

Black Crappie – Fair: Try fishing outside the weed edge or look for suspended fish out deeper. Bluegill – Fair: Try fishing the inside weed lines on warm days and outside edge on cool days. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try fishing over the weeds or along inside/outside edges.

Lake Macbride

The 10 horsepower maximum is in effect. Black Crappie – Slow: Some fish are shallow while some are deep. Bluegill – Fair: Try fishing over rock. Most fish are smaller. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try fishing the weedlines or on rocky banks. Walleye – Slow: Lots of small fish are being caught shallow. Try deeper rock or flats for bigger fish.

Pleasant Creek Lake

Black Crappie – Fair. Bluegill – Fair. Largemouth Bass – Good.

Sand Lake

Black Crappie – Fair. Bluegill – Fair. Rainbow Trout – Fair: You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Wapsipinicon River (Troy Mills to Oxford Junction)

Smallmouth Bass – Good: Try crankbaits along rocky shores.

For more information, contact the Lake Macbride Fisheries Station at 319-624-3615.

Hawthorn Lake

Bluegill – Fair: Try small jigs along the shoreline as the water warms. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use plastics around submerged structure and the shoreline.

Lake Miami

Bluegill – Fair: Use small jigs along the shoreline. Try different colors until you find the right combo. Channel Catfish – Slow: Use dead chubs around the shoreline. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try spinnerbaits and crankbaits around the jetties and shorelines.

Lake Sugema

Black Crappie – Fair: Use small jigs and minnows around the flooded trees as the water warms. Largemouth Bass – Good: Try plastics or spinnerbaits around structure.

Lake Wapello

Black Crappie – Fair: Anglers are catching some crappies with jigs. Look for structure to hold fish. Bluegill – Fair: Use small jigs along the shoreline as these fish start to spawn. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try rubber worms or other plastics fished around the cedar tree piles.

Rathbun Reservoir

The current lake level is 905.69 msl; recreation pool is 904 msl. Lake Rathbun has zebra mussels so make sure to properly drain, clean and dry equipment before transporting to another waterbody. Black Crappie – Fair: Bite has been hit-and-miss. Some crappie are starting to bite, but are still not real aggressive. The water temperatures are in the upper 60s. Channel Catfish – Slow: Try dead chubs or shad sides. Walleye – Fair: Anglers are catching some walleyes with jig and minnow combos. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair: Try vertically jigging around rock piles or trolling crankbaits.

Red Haw Lake

Red Haw State Park partially reopened on May 20th. Visitors can access the beach and north boat ramp area, but are asked to avoid the campground. Bluegill – Fair: Try small jigs along the shoreline.

Contact the Rathbun Fish Hatchery at 641-647-2406 with questions about fishing in south central Iowa.

SOUTHWEST

Big Creek Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Crappies have moved off shore. Catch crappies suspended out from the shorelines with rock and treefalls with minnows under a float or troll panfish tube jigs, twister tails and swimbaits. Bluegill – Good: Bluegill have moved to 4 to 8 feet of water for spawning. Use small pieces of crawler fished at these depths. Walleye – Good: Catch walleye in the evenings from shore just before and after sunset; cast jigs with twister tails, swimbaits or live bait. Boat anglers can catch walleye jigging or trolling live bait rigs over humps, near points, and near creek channel drop-offs along flats. A good starting area is out from the marina around to the beach.

Boone District Farm Ponds

Boone District Farm Ponds refers to Community Fishing Ponds found on Iowa DNR’s Fish Local site. Bluegill – Excellent: Catch bluegill shallow with night crawlers or very small panfish jigs in many of the public ponds throughout the Des Moines metro.

Des Moines River (Saylorville to Red Rock)

Walleye – Fair: Use twister tails, swimbaits or live minnows on jigs. White Bass – Good: Cast twister tails, swimbaits, spoons and in-line spinners below the dams in Des Moines. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Good: Try twister tails, swimbaits or live minnows on jigs below the dams in Des Moines and below Red Rock.

Don Williams Lake

Black Crappie – Good: Cast panfish jigs or live minnows under a float near wood next to shore. Crappies are also suspended just off shore; slowly trolling twister tail jigs 3 to 6 feet deep.

For information on Central Iowa lakes and rivers contact Ben Dodd at 641-891-3795 or Andy Otting at 515-204-5885.

Greenfield Lake

Black Crappie – Slow: Greenfield has a good year class of 8- to 10-inch black crappie. Bluegill – Fair: Cast the shoreline and move often to find spawning bluegill. Largemouth Bass – Good: Greenfield has a good largemouth bass population with a good percentage of fish more than 15-inches.

Lake Anita

Water clarity is good. Black Crappie – Fair: Look for late spawning crappies on the sides of underwater reefs and around the jetties. Bluegill – Good: Bluegills are on the reefs. Cast small jigs to find spawning bluegill. Largemouth Bass – Good: Lake Anita has a good bass population.

Meadow Lake

Water clarity is good causing curly-leaf pondweed to grow to the surface. This can make fishing difficult; the DNR treated the lake. Bluegill – Fair. Largemouth Bass – Good.

Nodaway Lake

Water clarity is 25 inches. Black Crappie – Fair: Crappies have moved off shore. Concentrate on deep tree piles to find post spawn crappies Bluegill – Good: Cast the shoreline moving often to find spawning bluegill. Channel Catfish – No Report: The lake has good numbers of 22-inch channel catfish. Largemouth Bass – Good: Anglers report very good bass fishing this week.

Orient Lake

Water clarity is fair. Black Crappie – Fair: Cast around the tree piles to find post-spawn crappies. Bluegill – Good: Bluegills are spawning in multiple locations around the lake. Move often to find 8-inch fish.

Prairie Rose Lake

Water clarity is good. Black Crappie – Slow. Bluegill – Good: Bluegills are spawning and can be caught on the underwater reefs and the pea-gravel spawning beds in the lake. Largemouth Bass – Good: There is a high percentage of 14- to 16-inch bass in Prairie Rose.

Viking Lake

Viking lake is 1.5 feet low. Access to the lake by boat and shore has improved. Black Crappie – Fair: Viking will be a good destination for crappie fishing in 2022. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegills have gained size and are in good body condition due to the drawdown. Bluegills should be spawning now. Channel Catfish – No Report: Viking has a good channel catfish population. Largemouth Bass – No Report: Viking Lake has a very good largemouth bass population and will provide quality bass fishing in 2022.

For information on lakes in the Southwest District call the Cold Springs office at 712-769-2587.

Green Valley Lake

Black Crappie – Slow: Catch crappie up to 11-inches with jigs fished near cedar tree brush piles or rocky shoreline areas. Bluegill – Good: Use night crawlers under a bobber fished along the fishing jetties or near brush piles to catch bluegill up to 8.5 inches. Largemouth Bass – Good: Catch largemouth bass up to 20 inches with finesse plastics or jigs fished near cedar tree brush piles or along rocky shoreline areas.

Lake Icaria

Docks are in at all boat ramps. Black Crappie – Slow: Catch crappie up to 10-inches with jigs fished near rocky shoreline areas. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try cut bait along wind-blown shorelines to catch channel catfish of all sizes. Walleye – Fair: Use crankbaits along main lake points to catch walleye of all sizes.

Little River Watershed Lake

The dock is in at main ramp. Black Crappie – Slow: Use a jig tipped with live bait fished along rocky shoreline areas or weedlines to catch crappie up to 11-inches. Bluegill – Good: Catch bluegill up to 8.5 inches with worms under a bobber fished along rocky shoreline areas.

Three Mile Lake

Courtesy docks are in place at the main ramp. Black Crappie – Slow: Catch crappie up to 11-inches with jigs tipped with live bait fished along weedlines. Bluegill – Fair: Catch bluegill up to 9-inches with night crawlers under a bobber fished along weedlines or shallow bays. Walleye – Fair: Use jigs or crankbaits along weedlines or the roadbed to catch walleye of all sizes.

Twelve Mile Creek Lake

The dock is in at the main ramp. Black Crappie – Slow: Catch crappie up to 11-inches with jigs or live bait fished near cedar tree brush piles or rocky shoreline areas. Bluegill – Good: Try night crawlers fished under a bobber in shallow bays and near brush piles to catch bluegill up to 8.5-inches.

Water temperature is in the upper 60s to low 70s at most Mount Ayr district lakes. For more information, call the Mount Ayr Fisheries office at 641-464-3108.