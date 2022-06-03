Sports

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL AND SOFTBALL: Scores from 6/2/22

Photo of Zarren Egesdal Zarren Egesdal4 hours agoLast Updated: June 3, 2022
Connor Sopko throws a pitch during a game in 2022 by Rick Wiley
SOFTBALL

TIC Cross-Divisional

Newman Catholic 9 North Butler 3

GHV 12 Rockford 9

Lake Mills 8 Saint Ansgar 3

Out of conference

Spencer 10 Bishop Garrigan 0

Manson Northwest Webster 16 Eagle Grove 8

Columbus catholic 8 Newman Catholic 0

West Fork 13 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 3

Columbus Catholic 12 North Butler 0

BASEBALL

TIC-Cross-Divisional

Forest City 6 Central Springs 3

Saint Ansgar 14 North Iowa 0

GHV 13 Rockford 10

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 8 West Fork 1

OTHER

Algona 2 Eagle Grove 1

Newman Catholic 18  Wapsie Valley 6

Manson Northwest Webster 9 North Union 7

Spencer 13 Bishop Garrigan 2

