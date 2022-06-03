Sports
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL AND SOFTBALL: Scores from 6/2/22
SOFTBALL
TIC Cross-Divisional
Newman Catholic 9 North Butler 3
GHV 12 Rockford 9
Lake Mills 8 Saint Ansgar 3
Out of conference
Spencer 10 Bishop Garrigan 0
Manson Northwest Webster 16 Eagle Grove 8
Columbus catholic 8 Newman Catholic 0
West Fork 13 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 3
Columbus Catholic 12 North Butler 0
BASEBALL
TIC-Cross-Divisional
Forest City 6 Central Springs 3
Saint Ansgar 14 North Iowa 0
GHV 13 Rockford 10
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 8 West Fork 1
OTHER
Algona 2 Eagle Grove 1
Newman Catholic 18 Wapsie Valley 6
Manson Northwest Webster 9 North Union 7
Spencer 13 Bishop Garrigan 2