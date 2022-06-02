Johnson Sentenced on Multiple Charges

Logan Johnson of Forest City pled guilty to “Operating While Intoxicated-First Offense,” stemming from a traffic stop by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on December 30, 2021. Johnson was sentenced to serve 2 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $1,250.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. Johnson was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with treatment recommendations. Johnson’s driver’s license was revoked by the DOT.

Johnson also pled guilty to “Trespass,” a simple misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on December 30, 2021. Johnson was ordered to pay a $260.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs.