Grassley, Pro-Life Colleagues Pledge to Block Taxpayer Funding for Abortion

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) joined Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.), founder and chair of the Senate Pro-Life Caucus, along with Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.) and 45 of his colleagues in sending a unified message to Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) pledging that they will vote to block any bill that would undermine the Hyde Amendment, which prohibits taxpayer funding for abortions.

“We write to express our unwavering support for the Hyde Amendment and all other longstanding pro-life protections. For more than 45 years, the Hyde Amendment has ensured that taxpayer dollars are not used to fund abortions, saving the lives of nearly 2.5 million preborn children… the Hyde Amendment is supported by both a substantial majority of the American public and a bipartisan majority of sitting United States Senators, and was most recently signed into law by President Biden in Public Law 117-103,” the senators wrote.

Grassley and his colleagues sent a similar letter to Schumer last February and are renewing their commitment for fiscal year 2023.

“We urge you to start where we finished by making a baseline commitment to maintain the same pro-life protections that were included in Public Law 117-103, and to eschew any taxpayer-funded giveaways that benefit the multi-billion-dollar abortion industry. The American people, born and preborn, deserve nothing less,” the senators concluded.

This letter is endorsed by Susan B. Anthony List, Family Research Council, March for Life, Catholic Vote, National Right to Life, U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, Americans United for Life, Concerned Women for America and Alliance Defending Freedom.

Grassley, a staunch defender of the unborn and pro-life protections, recently received an A+ rating for 2021 on the Susan B. Anthony (SBA) List National Pro-Life Scorecard. He also received a perfect 100 percent score from Family Research Council’s legislative arm, FRC Action.