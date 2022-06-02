Ernst Tours Career Center in Forest City

On Wednesday, U. S. Senator Joni Ernst toured the John V. Hanson Career Center in Forest City. The center is a partnership between North Iowa Area Community College, Winnebago County schools, and Garner Hayfield Ventura Community School District. It features trade school educational programs in fields which have high demand. It allows for high school seniors to get a jump on their collegiate career and area adults to return back to school and receive the same trade education.

Ernst was pleased with what she saw and believed this was a tremendous benefit to the community.

Ernst asked a student from North Iowa Community Schools in Buffalo Center how he felt about having the nearby availability of trade classes.

Brittney Thomas who also attends North Iowa Community School told Ernst that she appreciated the hands-on approach of the center.

Ernst saw the center as a springboard for area students to jump right into their fields and find success.

Ernst is currently on her 8th 99 county tour, and the stop represented her visit to Hancock County due to the center being located there.