AudioEducationMediaNews

Ernst Tours Career Center in Forest City

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor14 hours agoLast Updated: June 1, 2022
Students and staff pose with Senator Joni Ernst at the John V. Hanson Career Center

On Wednesday, U. S. Senator Joni Ernst toured the John V. Hanson Career Center in Forest City. The center is a partnership between North Iowa Area Community College, Winnebago County schools, and Garner Hayfield Ventura Community School District. It features trade school educational programs in fields which have high demand. It allows for high school seniors to get a jump on their collegiate career and area adults to return back to school and receive the same trade education.

Left to Right: Chad Reece of Winnebago Industries, U. S. Senator Joni Ernst, and Center Director Jim Haag

Ernst was pleased with what she saw and believed this was a tremendous benefit to the community.

Ernst learns about the 3-D printing education programs offered at the school.

Ernst asked a student from North Iowa Community Schools in Buffalo Center how he felt about having the nearby availability of trade classes.

Brittney Thomas who also attends North Iowa Community School told Ernst that she appreciated the hands-on approach of the center.

John V. Hanson Center Director Jim Haag and Senator Joni Ernst discuss the capabilities of the center’s computer lab.

Ernst saw the center as a springboard for area students to jump right into their fields and find success.

Ernst is currently on her 8th 99 county tour, and the stop represented her visit to Hancock County due to the center being located there.

 

 

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor14 hours agoLast Updated: June 1, 2022
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

ADVERTISEMENT

Back to top button