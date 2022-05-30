Severe Thunderstorm Watch SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH - Cerro Gordo County IA  - Franklin County IA  - Hancock County IA  - Humboldt County IA  - Winnebago County IA  - Worth County IA  - Wright County IA
Ernst Honors Nation's Heroes on Memorial Day

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor50 mins agoLast Updated: May 30, 2022

In a video released today, on Memorial Day, U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) discusses the importance of honoring all those who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect and defend America.

 Ernst, the first female combat veteran to serve in the U.S. Senate and a veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom, successfully spearheaded a longtime effort to get bipartisan legislation signed into law to create a Global War on Terrorism Memorial on our National Mall in Washington, D.C.

Ernst also penned an op-ed in the Des Moines Register discussing the importance of honoring our nation’s heroes, especially in light of the difficult year that many have gone through. Ernst honors the life of Marine Cpl. Daegan William-Tyeler Page of Red Oak, Iowa, her hometown.

