Wind Advisory WIND ADVISORY - Cerro Gordo County IA  - Faribault County MN  - Franklin County IA  - Freeborn County MN  - Hancock County IA  - Humboldt County IA  - Kossuth County IA  - Winnebago County IA  - Worth County IA  - Wright County IA
AudioMediaNewsWeather

Weather Service Looking for Area Volunteers

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor1 hour agoLast Updated: May 30, 2022

The National Weather Service is looking for area volunteers to help be their eyes and ears when severe weather strikes, and for everyday data. Meteorologist Allen Curtis, at the Weather Service office in Johnston, says they’re in need of what are known as “weather observers” in several Iowa communities.

When there’s a drought, for example, federal funding may be based on data that’s gathered by the agency’s statewide network of observers. The National Weather Service will provide all of the equipment needed to measure rain, snow and temperatures and multiple observer positions are open now.

Those who are interested in volunteering should contact Curtis by phone at (515) 270-4501 or by email at dmx.coop@noaa.gov. Learn more at www.weather.gov/dmx.

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor1 hour agoLast Updated: May 30, 2022
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

ADVERTISEMENT

Back to top button