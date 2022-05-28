Weather Service Looking for Area Volunteers

The National Weather Service is looking for area volunteers to help be their eyes and ears when severe weather strikes, and for everyday data. Meteorologist Allen Curtis, at the Weather Service office in Johnston, says they’re in need of what are known as “weather observers” in several Iowa communities.

When there’s a drought, for example, federal funding may be based on data that’s gathered by the agency’s statewide network of observers. The National Weather Service will provide all of the equipment needed to measure rain, snow and temperatures and multiple observer positions are open now.

Those who are interested in volunteering should contact Curtis by phone at (515) 270-4501 or by email at dmx.coop@noaa.gov. Learn more at www.weather.gov/dmx.