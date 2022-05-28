Watch for Construction Zones This Weekend

The first days of the summer travel season arrive this weekend and the Iowa Department of Transportation reminds that despite it being a holiday, drivers need to obey the rules in construction zones. Pete Hjelmstad, with the DOT’s Mason City office, says even though work crews will likely not be in those areas this weekend, you need to obey the posted speed limits.

Hjelmstad says during this Memorial Day weekend, Iowans need to slow down and focus on driving, and no other things inside the car.

Hjelmstad says you can use the DOT website 511ia.org to find out about where road construction is happening. He adds, most states have their own version of that website.