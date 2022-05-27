Winnebago County Sheriffs Apprehend Alleged Thompson Burglar

Around 1:40pm on Thursday, a call was received at the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office from a concerned citizen reporting they observed a male subject matching the description and driving a UTV (utility terrain vehicle) used in a burglary at a rural Thompson, Iowa residence the day before. Winnebago County Sheriff‘s Office deputies responded to the area and encountered this UTV, at which time the driver fled from law enforcement officers for several miles through multiple farm fields and Myre Slough recreation area south of Thompson, Iowa. When this UTV became stuck the driver fled on foot and was apprehended by law enforcement a short time later. The driver was identified as Eric William Jensen, age 40, of Mason City, Iowa. Jensen was with multiple offenses including Driving while Barred, Third Degree Burglary, Theft- 1st Degree, Interference with Official Acts, Driving While Barred, Reckless Driving, Criminal Mischief- 1st Degree, Operating While Intoxicated, Eluding- Second or subsequent offense, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Jensen also has valid arrest warrants out of Winnebago County, Iowa, Mower and Martin counties in Minnesota for other offenses.

The UTV was also reported as stolen through Kossuth County. Agencies involved in this matter include Winnebago, Kossuth, and Hancock County, Lowa Sheriff’s Offices, Forest City and Garner, Iowa Police Department, Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Winnebago County, Iowa Emergency Management, Forest City, Iowa Fire Department, and Faribault County, Minnesota Sheriff’s Office. Further criminal charges are pending on Jensen. Jensen is being held at the Winnebago County Jail awaiting initial court appearance. Property was recovered at the scene from several area burglaries. If any individuals should discover any further theft of property or damage to their field or crops in this vicinity, please contact the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office at (641)585-2828.