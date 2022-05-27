GHV girls soccer falls in regional final

After their 5-0 win over Hampton-Dumont-Cal, the GHV girls soccer team punched their ticket to the regional final for the first time in school history. Though, GHV knew waiting for them was one of the top teams in the state, Des Moines Christian. The Lions are ranked second only to Davenport Assumption, who has won nine of the last ten state 1A championships.

Last night, that regional final was played, and GHV fell behind early Des Moines Christian held the pedal down, scoring nine times and holding GHV to just two shots on goal.

The Lions got a hat trick from Isabel Garcia, two goals from Jenna Roberts and Olivia Lombardi, and one goal from Kaitlyn Mumm and Megan McGuire.

In goal, Maren Miller started the game and played 59 minutes, making two saves before she was removed following a red card. Sami Webster played 19 minutes, while Allie Koenigsfeld played two minutes.

Miller has only allowed six goals all season and will now have to miss the state quarterfinals.

GHV ends their season 12-4 overall but had one of the most outstanding seasons in program history, thanks to a mix of underclassmen and upperclassmen. Two sophomores and a freshman accounted for 36 goals. Ali Hess led the team, while classmate Katelynn Knoll scored ten times. Freshman Tessa Fuentes scored 11 goals, including her first career three-goal game. They will lose seniors such as goalkeeper Chloe Frank who played all 1,221 minutes in goal, allowing 20 goals throughout the season. She had a nearly 90 percent save percentage. Liz Richardson, Shelby Howke, and Hanna Knoll are seniors who won’t return to next year’s team.