Buffalo Center Native Serves the U.S. Navy

Petty Officer 1st Class Kevin Steinberg, a native of Buffalo Center, Iowa, is serving at Defense Information School (DINFOS), the premier communication learning institution, vital to the success of public affairs professionals across the Department of Defense, the United States government, and international partners.

Steinberg attended North Iowa High School and graduated in 2001. Today, Steinberg uses skills and values similar to those learned in Buffalo Center.

“Growing up in Iowa, I learned that there’s always a solution somewhere; you just have to know where to find it,” said Steinberg.

That lesson continues to help Steinberg while serving in the military.

For the last 55 years, DINFOS has trained communicators across the Department of Defense to help their organizations achieve strategic and operational goals through applied public affairs strategies and visual information products. Courses offered by DINFOS include Digital Multimedia, Joint Contingency Public Affairs, Broadcast Journalism, Graphic Design and more.

Serving in the Navy means Steinberg is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.

“The Navy contributes to national security by ensuring we have good relationships with our partners and allies,” said Steinberg. “Because the Navy can go just about anywhere, we can help others around the world.”

With more than 90 percent of all trade traveling by sea, and 95 percent of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy.

Steinberg and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.

“I’m most proud of the variety of duty stations I’ve had in the Navy,” said Steinberg. “I’ve been on a ship, I served overseas in Bahrain and served at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, before joining the staff here at DINFOS in Maryland.”

As Steinberg and other sailors continue to train and perform the missions they are tasked with, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.

“Serving in the Navy means I get to carry on the history and legacy of those who have gone before me,” added Steinberg. “I also get to secure the future of those who follow, so I’ll be their history and future.”