Most of the baseball and softball games around the area were postponed last night for a second straight day due to wet conditions. Though some did get played, those scores are below.

BASEBALL

Nashua-Plainfield 10 Northwood-Kensett 0

#2 Newman Catholic 16 Algona 1

PAC 5 Eagle Grove 2

South Winneshiek 4 Saint Ansgar 1

Rockford 10 Riceville 3

SOFTBALL

#6 North Union 12 Emmetsburg 0

Riceville 8 Rockford 3