Melissa Abele is our Destination Country Thunder Platinum Experience winner!

Destination Country Thunder wrapped up on Monday, May 23rd, as KIOW selected 3 registrants to win their way to Country Thunder Iowa, which will be held June 10th to 12th at Heritage Park of North Iowa in Forest City. Melissa Abele of Britt not only won weekend passes, but was the lucky winner who had her passes upgraded to the Platinum Experience!

Melissa, who registered at the Cobbler Shoppe in Britt, is pictured here receiving her passes from KIOW station manager Karl Wooldridge.

Ben Walton of Lake Mills, who registered at Shooterz Sports Bar and Grill in Forest City, won a pair of weekend passes as well.

Tawnee Johnson of Forest City (not pictured), who registered at Craig’s Auto Repair Service in Forest City, was the 3rd winner of weekend passes.

KIOW thanks all our great listeners for participating, and wants to especially thank our great Destination Country Thunder sponsors Weaver’s Leather Store in Buffalo Center, Craig’s Auto Repair in Forest City, The Cobbler Shoppe in Britt, and Shooterz Sports Bar and Grill in Forest City for helping us make this possible!