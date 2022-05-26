Henning Sentenced on Possession Charges

Ernest William Henning, Jr., Lake Mills, pled guilty to “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance-Second Offense (Marijuana),” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on October 10, 2021.

Henning was sentenced to serve 7 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $430.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. Henning was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with treatment recommendations.