Kanawha Begins Plans on Resurfacing Main Street

Work has already been done on 5th and Main Street in Kanawha, but now the city is looking to resurface, and in some cases rebuild Main Street. Mayor Gloria Sobek explains that work on the road is becoming more and more necessary.

Sobek admits that with the current economic situation and prices rising, the city has to figure out what they can afford along with what is in the best interest of the Kanawha taxpayer.

Sobek mentioned that the city came up with a five-year plan and is considering resurfacing it. The reason for this approach is simple.

The city and the county will work together on the proposed idea which is still in the planning stages.