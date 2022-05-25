21-22 MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week – 33

This week’s MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week are co-preps.

Our first prep is a senior at Belmond-Klemme high school. Tate Sander had an incredible final state track meet for Belmond-Klemme. The senior helped the distance medley team to a state runner-up finish. He also finished runner-up in the 100m dash and third in the 200m dash.

Our other prep is a sophomore at Forest City high school. Dakota Carlson finished as the state runner-up in his state track debut in the high jump event. He reached his career-high of 6’6″ to finish second.